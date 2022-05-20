SIA Names Kamela Forbes-Matheson Top DEI Influencer

Pride Global DEI director honored alongside leaders across U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her transformative work in expanding Pride Global's international diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, Global Director of Diversity & Inclusion Kamela Forbes-Matheson has been named to the 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Influencers—U.S. and Canada list published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). From the foundation of the firm's new Decidedly Diverse program to the launch of its podcast, But First, People, Forbes-Matheson has helped ensure Pride Global remains at the forefront of the human capital industry's DEI revolution.

"The 2022 DE&I Influencers continue to do groundbreaking work to reduce the social isolation or lack of belonging that so many minorities—historically excluded and other communities—experience in a variety of ways," said editor and publisher Subadhra Siriam in SIA's announcement of the list's publication. "Additionally, they are educating the industry on how employers need to rethink their relationships with their workers."

"I'm truly honored to be included among so many inspiring leaders in the DE&I space," said Forbes-Matheson, "and I hope we have the chance to work together as we start new conversations and set new standards for doing business in the modern world."

Since joining Pride Global in 2020, Forbes-Matheson has led the Decidedly Diverse initiative to help more than a dozen employee resource groups (ERGs) establish themselves as sustainable internal organizations that help facilitate equity and inclusion across Pride's increasingly diverse workforce. She's also been a key figure in the creation and reinvigoration of platforms designed to help Pride lead the way as DEI continues to become more critical to the HR industry, including But First, People, Pride in Education, the Pride Global Supplier Diversity Council, the first annual Trailblazer Summit, and more.

About Pride Global

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resource challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., U.K., India, and Brazil, offering a comprehensive range of human resources solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others. Learn more at prideglobal.com.

