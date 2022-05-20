Nepsis, Inc. Hires Luke Tousley As Its New Vice President of Networking

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nepsis, Inc., a national investment management firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, today announced the hire of Luke Tousley as its new Vice President of Networking. Tousley will focus on launching new offices and connecting investors with advisors who can help them Invest With Clarity®.

Luke Tousley, VP of Networking at Nepsis, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"Luke brings years of entrepreneureal experience and a passion for making connections to the team as we seek to expand our approach to money management and financial planning," said Mark Pearson, President and CEO. "We believe clarity is the largest challenge keeping investors from achieving Better Wealth Better Life®. Luke is the right person to help us spread that message."

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Tousley has started multiple businesses of his own, and most recently worked in real estate. He has a growth mindset and understands the importance of building strong client relationships.

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a smart team and to represent Nepsis®. This firm's unique approach offers financial advisors a competitive advantage to reach new levels of success, and most importantly, better assist their clients in achieving their investment goals," said Tousley.

Interested parties are invited to connect with Tousley on LinkedIn.

ABOUT NEPSIS®

Nepsis, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an independent financial advisor and investment management firm. As the president, founder and chief investment officer of Nepsis, Inc., Mark Pearson and his team are driven to provide the power of clarity to the individual investor so that they can accomplish their investment and planning goals. Learn more at http://www.investwithclarity.com.

Contact:

Karen Embry

913-649-5009

KarenEmbry@ImpactCommunications.org

