Micron SVP and CSO David Moore to Deliver 2022 COMPUTEX Keynote on Pervasive, Data-Driven Experiences

Featuring President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

TAIPEI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that David Moore, senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Micron, will deliver a 2022 COMPUTEX keynote speech on Wednesday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. Taipei time (UCT+8) themed "The Era of Pervasive, Data-Driven Experiences." Micron's President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will also join to share Micron's continued commitment to its critically important operations and partnerships in Taiwan.

【COMPUTEX】 Micron SVP & CSO David Moore to Speak at CEO Keynote on Pervasive Data Driving Experiences Featuring CEO Sanjay Mehrotra (PRNewswire)

Moore will discuss Micron's view on how new technologies across devices, the intelligent edge, data centers and the cloud are enabling an emerging world of rich, pervasive, data-driven experiences that transform the way we live and work. Micron's close collaborations with global partners across the technology ecosystem is key to providing breakthrough user experiences and productivity gains at scale.

"Megatrends such as digitization of the global economy, hyperconnectivity and artificial intelligence are transforming industries around the world," said Moore. "I'm delighted to speak at COMPUTEX 2022 to share Micron's vision of an era of pervasive data-driven experiences and the critical role that innovation in memory and storage solutions play in further enriching life for all."

"This year's COMPUTEX CEO Keynote is bringing together the greatest industry leaders to showcase how technology shapes a more connected world," said James Huang, TAITRA Chairman. "We look forward to hearing David's keynote as he highlights how Micron collaborates with worldwide industry leading partners to enable the data-centric experiences surrounding our daily lives."

Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager for Micron's Commercial and Components Group, will also keynote at the COMPUTEX Forum on Thursday, May 26, at 11:30 AM (UCT+8). Bahal will discuss what lies ahead for Micron's Crucial memory and storage innovations and the role these products play in the current and next generation of computing ecosystems in his session titled, "Advancing Consumer Technology."

COMPUTEX 2022 will be grandly held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from May 24 to May 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will simultaneously hold an online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Meanwhile, Taiwan External Trade Development Council will organize COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum, where CEOs and senior executives from global tech giants share their insights.

Join COMPUTEX CEO Keynotes & Forum: https://events.computextaipei.com.tw/en

About COMPUTEX

COMPUTEX was founded in 1981. It has grown with the global ICT industry and become stronger over the last four decades. Bearing witness to historical moments in the development of and changes in the industry, COMPUTEX attracts more than 40,000 buyers to visit Taiwan every year. It is also the preferred platform chosen by top international companies for launching epoch-making products.

Taiwan has a comprehensive global ICT industry chain. Gaining a foothold in Taiwan, COMPUTEX is jointly held by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei Computer Association, aiming to build a global tech ecosystem. COMPUTEX uses cross-domain integration and innovation services as the most powerful driving forces for achieving the goal of becoming a new platform for global technological resources.

About TAITRA:

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. TAITRA is a public-benefit corporation founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs by uniting industry and commerce groups from the private sector with the purpose of helping them expand their global reach. Currently, TAITRA has a team of more than 1,300 trade professionals, both domestically and abroad. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches worldwide. It has also signed cooperation agreements with 319 sister organizations that promote international trade. By forming a comprehensive trade services network that provides zero-time-difference and borderless real-time services, TAITRA continues to work with enterprises to jointly pursue the steady development of Taiwan's economy. It is the best partner for your success in business expansion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micron