Greenphire to Address Key Clinical Trial Issues at SCRS's Global Oncology Site Solutions Summit

Company Executives Selected to Discuss Lack of Diversity and Financial Toxicity in Clinical Trials

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that two company executives have been selected to participate in the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) annual Global Oncology Site Solutions Summit taking place May 21-22, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

The SCRS Oncology Site Solutions Summit is recognized as a top event for sites, sponsors, CROs, and solution providers to come together to learn, communicate and collaborate in ways that will propel cancer research to new levels.

Ahead of the Oncology Site Solutions Summit, SCRS will also host the Diversity Site Solutions Summit on May 20 at the same venue in Austin, Texas. The Diversity Site Solutions Summit will feature critical content for clinical research sites as regulatory and sponsor directives begin to require more mandatory inclusion of diverse populations in trials.

Greenphire executives will take part in sessions at both summits:

Industry Round Table: Novel Perspectives On Diversity Strategy Planning & Operationalization

Jaleeysa King, Senior Analyst, Data Delivery

May 20, at 3:15 pm

Ms. King will participate in a round table discussion with other industry experts to discuss proven strategies and best practices for industry-wide diversity planning.

"There are many statistics that show the lack of diversity in clinical trials is an ongoing issue in the industry," said King. "Having a diversity strategy helps close the representation gap which leads to safer and more effective medicines for all. It is critical we implement all possible resources to increase access and ease the burdens that minority groups may face when participating in a clinical trial."

Removing Financial Toxicity from Oncology Clinical Trials through Patient Reimbursement Programs

Dave Espenshade, Vice President, CRO Partnerships

May 21, at 1 pm

Mr. Espenshade will facilitate a discussion with panelists from Parexel, EQRx, and Advarra on the out-of-pocket costs and travel logicals associated with clinical trials and how these barriers impact patient enrollment.

"We often see financial burdens greatly affect patient enrollment and engagement in clinical trials. Patient reimbursement programs provide a solution to these barriers for patients and help sponsors, CROs, and sites conduct efficient and engaging trials," said Espenshade. "Trial efficiency and patient engagement greatly increase the chances of successful outcomes."

To learn more or to register for the summit, visit: https://oncologysitesolutionssummit.com/ .

