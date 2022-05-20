All Aboard the Summer Movie Express at Regal

Enjoy $2 movies at more than 400 Regal locations all summer long

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to announce the return of the Summer Movie Express, the popular kid-friendly festival that brings $2 movies to theatres nationwide. Every Tuesday and Wednesday this summer, Regal will offer two movies during the first show of the day. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which strives to enable youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens through voluntary after-school programs.

Regal Summer Movie Express offers a great way for families to beat the heat with $2 kid-friendly movies all summer long. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to once again offer this highly-anticipated summertime deal to moviegoers this year," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than by enjoying a kid-friendly blockbuster, back on the big screen at Regal."

Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each generation. This year's Summer Movie Express program will take place during the first show of the day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at participating theatres and will feature a fantastic lineup of movies including, but not limited to:

Madagascar (PG) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Despicable Me (PG) Croods – A New Age (PG) Sing (PG) Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) The Lego Movie (PG) Shrek (PG) Secret Life of Pets (PG) Trolls (PG)

For participating theatres and a complete list of movies, please click here.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Subscribe today and enjoy as many movies as you want, whenever and wherever you want. Included with your subscription, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits, earning rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited.

