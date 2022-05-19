NEXCOM's Arm®-based uCPE Certified as SystemReady Solution

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly announces that its Arm-based uCPE NSA 6310 has fulfilled the SystemReady ES certification program. This 1U high-performance appliance is now readily adoptable by most operating systems (OS) and application software. NSA 6310 is powered by NXP® Semiconductor's Layerscape® LX2160A processor, with up to sixteen 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores. It offers scalability and a price/performance ratio that makes it well-suited for edge computing equipment.

The Arm SystemReady program, one of the key initiatives under Project Cassini, seeks to apply a set of common platform standards through the certification program. This is to ensure the compatibility between cloud-native software at the edge and program-certified hardware devices, ensuring software 'just works'. Appliances developed under Project Cassini help reduce time-to-market, realize OPEX savings, and accelerate digital service monetization for a cloud-native edge experience.

NEXCOM's NSA 6310 is designed for scalability: powerful CPU cores offer large caches, DPAA2 built-in accelerators improve performance, and high-speed PCIe accommodates volume traffic in any service network. It features four copper ports and two SerDes expansion LAN slots for enhanced packet processing. Moreover, FPGA/GPU cards could be installed to extend use cases to more advanced AI applications.

"Now with the SystemReady ES Certified stamp, NSA 6310 is officially recognized as a ready-to-deploy, software-friendly device for real field use cases," said Jovanni Lee, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "NSA 6310 is NEXCOM's very first network appliance certified under the SystemReady ES category, and there are more products in the pipeline to be certified in the future. We are proud to play a key role in Arm Ecosystem as close partners, and looking forward to further collaboration."

Samer El-Haj-Mahmoud, Senior Principal Architect, Arm said, "With edge-computing becoming increasingly important, we are delighted to have certified this NEXCOM product, enabling the deployment of Arm embedded devices with confidence. We welcome this to our range of SystemReady certified devices that can be relied on to run software out of the box, offering seamless interoperability with standard operating systems, hypervisors, and software."

"The LX2160A offers the balanced approach of higher performance, extensive connectivity, and low power consumption that edge processing devices require, while the SystemReady certification makes it easy to migrate cloud-based workloads to the edge," said Toby Foster, senior product marketing manager at NXP. "The collaboration between NEXCOM, Arm, and NXP has resulted in an easy-to-deploy NSA 6310 solution that will advance Arm-based embedded processing in areas such as 5G and customer premise equipment."

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes. NEXCOM is a gold member of the NXP partner program.

