DMI recognized as Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation services company, announces that it has been recognized as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global. This is the seventh year DMI has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

DMI doesn't take the cookie cutter approach when determining mobile solutions for our clients.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global is a culmination of research that not only provides a wide-angle overview of the key players in the MMS market but also provides valuable insights into the industry.

According to Gartner, "Leaders must prove that they have developed and invested in systems and resources to address the growing needs of this market. They start with device-specific forward and reverse logistics and the management of customer-owned EMM instances, grow to mobile application development and then integrate mobility into the business process when required. Leaders must consistently update their existing service products to address rapidly changing use cases, so they can be relied on for enterprise-class delivery and service management. Leaders have proven technical competence and the ability to meet broad and deep user requirements."

"DMI doesn't take the cookie cutter approach when determining mobile solutions for our clients," said DMI President, Managed Services, DJ Oreb. "We are customer-obsessed and believe in always providing flexibility and transparency in our relationships to deliver unmatched service, security and user experience and that is evident by being recognized in the Leaders quadrant for seven years."

For the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global report, the focus was on five categories for core MMS deliverables, which include sourcing and logistics management, managed unified endpoint management (UEM), security management, financial management and program management.

With more than 200 customers in 60 countries, we believe DMI is one of the leading providers in the industry that provides a fully integrated set of mobility services and digital transformation solutions including: Mobile Strategy, Cloud, App Development, IoT and Connected Vehicle, Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, CX and Digital Marketing. With over four million devices, (smartphones, tablets, ruggedized devices and field devices) under management, DMI is a one-stop shop for all things mobile – staying up to date on the latest technology, research, and next-gen innovations to enhance their solutions and continue to bring value to customers today and tomorrow.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global," Katja Ruud, Leif-Olof Wallin, Alexandra Chavez, May 16, 2022.

About DMI

DMI is a global professional services company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support. Consultants at the core, DMI brings a collaborative, human-centric approach combined with deep industry and technology expertise to help clients navigate their unique digital journey and shape what's next. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Workplace in the USA and Remote. www.DMInc.com

