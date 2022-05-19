The Best Customer Service Software of 2022 Has Been Revealed by End Users

The Best Customer Service Software of 2022 Has Been Revealed by End Users

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Customer Service Software Data Quadrant. Six customer service providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been named Gold Medalists based on verified survey data collected from real end users.

Customer service management (CSM) software supports an organization's interaction with current and potential customers. It uses data-driven tools designed to help organizations drive sales and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Organizations considering a new CSM system may want to consider the CSM providers indicated by users on SoftwareReviews.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score (composite score or CS) that averages four different areas of evaluation by end users: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. The providers named as Gold Medalists have received high scores on the SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

The 2022 Enterprise Customer Service Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

, 8.2 CS, for customer service knowledge management.

Freshdesk, 8.1 CS, for usability and intuitiveness.

The 2022 Midmarket Customer Service Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

, 9.0 CS, for multi-channel support

, 8.8 CS, for business value creation.

, 8.8 CS, for quality of features.

Issuetrak, 8.7 CS, for contact center integration.

To learn more about customer service software and providers, visit the dedicated CSM category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

