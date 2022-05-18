REMEDY+ ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH GREENHOUSE VENTURES

Natural and Plant-Based Supplements, Snacks and Topicals Rolling Out to 5,000 Retail Locations

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Products LLC, the leader in natural plant-based supplements, snacks and topicals designed to support active lifestyles, is proud to announce a distribution partnership with notable cannabis and hemp investment and business development firm, Greenhouse Ventures (GHV). The first multi-channel and multi-regional distribution endeavor for Remedy+ will introduce the full line of Remedy+ products into 5,000 retail locations including gas stations, convenience stores, and natural food and grocery stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Texas and California.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative and success driven corporate accelerator that believes in our mission of bringing the highest quality, commercially distributed plant-based line to the market," says Tom Kurz, Remedy+ Managing Member. "This additional support to our supply chain enables Remedy+ to have a more expansive reach in the market, helping the brand move one step closer to our goal of ensuring our premium products become a household name."

The full line of Remedy+ products are designed to positively impact and support optimal functions of the body and mind. Each product is custom-tailored with a specific performance or recovery goal in mind. The entire suite of natural supplements, snacks and topicals work together to allow each individual the ability to perform at their peak potential. Scientifically pairing hemp compounds with other plant-based ingredients, Remedy+ provides holistic solutions for performance challenges wherever and whenever needed.

"Store owners within our retail network are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives to the sweet and salty snack categories," Kevin Provost, Managing Partner of Greenhouse Ventures. "We're excited to partner with the Remedy+ team to bring high quality wellness products to retail customers across the country beginning in late August / early September."

To date, Remedy+ has an established footprint in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets and a strong e-commerce presence. All products including The DROP, The BAR, The SHOT, The RUB, and The CAP are currently available nationwide for purchase online.

To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com.

ABOUT REMEDY+

Remedy+ is a premium line of natural supplements, topicals and snacks produced by Remedy Products LLC. Each product offers a unique and proprietary blend of powerful hemp-derived compounds and other plant-based ingredients, specially formulated to boost performance and enhance recovery from strenuous activities. Remedy+ currently offers five products - The DROP, The BAR, The SHOT, The RUB, The CAP - each designed to offer solutions to performance challenges in several categories. Remedy+ products are THC free and subject to intense, third-party lab testing. All test results are published on the Remedy+ website. To learn more, please visit www.myremedyproducts.com.

