MTV Entertainment Studios unveils expansive lineup of 90+ new and returning series across Paramount Media Networks and Paramount+, including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Smithsonian Channel and Paramount Network

With five of the top ten cable series and a slew of #1 hit franchises including Yellowstone, South Park, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, MTV Entertainment is poised to continue its record-setting run across scripted, adult animation and reality

New projects featuring top talent Pamela Adlon, Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Helen Mirren, David Oyelowo, Kal Penn, Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Samberg, Michael Shannon Sylvester Stallone and Billy Bob Thornton, are among those set to premiere

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV Entertainment Studios today announced a robust slate of more than 90+ greenlights and renewals across Paramount Media Networks and Paramount+ including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Smithsonian Channel and Paramount Network.

With half of the top ten series on cable and a slew of #1 hits from scripted to adult animation to reality – MTVE's upcoming series, films and specials tap into themes that are resonating with today's global audiences including family dynamics, love & relationships and social experimentation.

After Yellowstone's record-breaking season four, MTV Entertainment Studios is ramping up scripted in a big way including a bevy of Taylor Sheridan and 101 Studios' projects for both Paramount Network and Paramount+. On the network side, in addition to season five of Yellowstone, they have the previously announced 6666, about the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and American Tragedy: The Waco Trials, exploring the wide-ranging fallout succeeding the tragic events that took place thirty years ago. On the Paramount+ side will be season two of Mayor of Kingstown that is joined by 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 1932 (w/t), Tulsa King, Land Man and Lioness.

Building on the success of its adult animation slate and on the heels of celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Park, comes the Andy Samberg-produced comedy series Digman!, Jodie, a spin-off of the iconic Daria franchise with Tracee Ellis Ross in the titular role and both a film and series return of Beavis and Butt-Head.

And, with reality continuing to dominate linear and streaming, MTV and VH1 have several high-profile franchise extensions coming down the pike, such as the wildly popular Shores, which sees two new groups of young people sharing a vacation house together. First up is Buckhead Shore - "The Beverly Hills of the South" - where long time friends reunite for their annual blowout trip, and Jersey Shore 2.0 (w/t), which chronicles a new generation of share house roommates hitting the same famed beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic to make new memories all summer long. On VH1, the juggernaut franchises return with more seasons of fan-favorite Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew.

"We are honored to be working with some of the biggest movie stars in the world including Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, David Oyelowo, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Renner, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Shannon, behind the camera with some of the most groundbreaking and innovative creators, such as Mike Judge, Taylor Sheridan, Nicole Kidman, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance and Matt and Trey to name just a few, as we build new worlds and compelling characters while expanding our #1 hit franchises," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Our robust slate filled with powerhouse franchises and exciting new projects leans into MTVE's legacy of storytelling that celebrates authentic voices from icons to up and comers, drives culture and makes it pop with audiences around the world," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content/Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Studios & Unscripted Entertainment/Adult Animation at Paramount+.

MTV

New Series

Buckhead Shore – The shore franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the "Beverly Hills of the South" as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose.

Dating at Sea (w/t) – Daters from all over the world board the ultimate singles cruise, but what they don't know is there's a major barrier to finding love - the language barrier, because no one on board speaks the same language. Who will find international love while sailing through international waters?

Love at First Lie: Who's A Couple And Who's A Con – Think you can spot a liar? Play along as couples go head-to-head to uncover who among them are in a genuine relationship and who's faking their love to con others out of the cash prize.

Jersey Shore 2.0 (w/t) – It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.

Power Game (w/t) – In this extreme social experiment that exposes how money, class, greed and power corrupt, 13 strangers are given absolute power to control the lives of those around them. Their morality will be put to the test as they try to get ahead by any means necessary – deception, manipulation, conspiracy – in hopes of taking home a cash prize. How far will these players go to win?

The Surreal Life – Eight unexpected, hand-selected stars are given a non-transferable golden ticket to a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that money can't buy. In this reimagined revival of the smash-hit VH1 series, celebrities will embark on a Surreal Journey that pushes them to leave their personas aside and reveal their true nature in unexpected ways.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (w/t) – The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are each currently in different stages of motherhood – some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young. For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond this "Mom Group" shares as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering this next phase of life together.

Returning Series

The Challenge – Over the past two decades, MTV's The Challenge (referred to as "America's 5th major sport") has become the proving ground for the most competitive players in entertainment. Competitors from around the globe must adapt as they compete with and against each other in extreme challenges, pushing their minds and bodies to their limits. Players will need to win power, politics and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal finale. In the end, only the most elite will conquer the game, and be crowned a Challenge Champion.

MTV's Catfish: The TV Show – Catfish is back as the hosts are traveling the country, boosted by their boots on the ground powers to track down leads as they dive deep into murky depths to uncover how far catfishing goes in 2022! From small-town elusive crushes to mysterious international pop stars, love hangs in the balance around every turn!

Cribs – The pop culture phenomenon returns as celebrities invite us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind tour and intimate peek into their everyday lives.

Deliciousness – A dais of foodies including react to the internet's most viral and entertaining videos. From food blunders to restaurant server fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness satisfies the foodie in all of us.

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! – This docu-series uncovers the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret... and that secret is you?

Jersey Shore Family Vacation – The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam - from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation. But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages inches past the point of no return, and it's time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.

Messyness – Dive headfirst into videos of nights out on the town, hilarious hookups and people having wild nights they won't remember.

Siesta Key – As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami , we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives, and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we'll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond. New career pressures and aggressive competition will test our cast - and their friendships - in ways they can't imagine.

Teen Mom Young & Pregnant – Young moms navigate the highs and lows of parenthood in an all new season. The group meets up in person for the first time in Los Angeles , where they form bonds and learn to lean on each other through the trials of family dysfunction, absentee partners, relationship woes and all of the responsibilities that come with having a child. When it feels like there's nowhere else to turn, these moms have each other.

Teen Mom Girls Night In – Ever wondered what the Teen Mom's REALLY think of the moms on the other series? In this show, moms from Teen Mom 2 will watch their predecessors, the OG's, and unleash their personal opinions on the biggest moments from the past season.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Teen Mom: Family Reunion is back with the ultimate "Summer Retreat." The first reunion was all about the sun, sand and soul searching, but this year these moms are heading to the mountains…and it's exactly what Mother Nature ordered! Mixed in with the fun and reconnecting, they'll also confront some of their most contentious and complicated family relationships. Get ready to hit the trail and prepare for a bumpy ride!

VH1

New Series

Hall of Love: The Ultimate Dating Experience – In this new dating experiment, we'll bring the choices and excitement of dating apps to life! Three single best friends will enter a literal "hall" of eligible men, who are all ready to commit. Inside this dating utopia, the women are in control as they search for real love. But they quickly realize having too many ideal choices is harder than it seems. In the end, they'll have to answer the question, "If you're offered everything you want…will you ultimately choose what you need?"

Shaunie & Keion's Wedding Special (w/t) – The Basketball Wife will become a pastor's wife on the sunny shores of Anguilla as Shaunie embarks on a second chance at love with Pastor Keion Henderson . This special series will follow the happy couple – along with their closest friends and family members – as they prepare for their destination wedding and the blending of their beautiful families. Along the way, they will juggle business demands, stewardship of a 15,000-member congregation, and, before God, arrive at the most special moment in a couple's life: saying I do.

VH1's Unfaithful: Caught in The Act – is an investigative series that sets out to help suspicious lovers catch their cheating partners in the act. Once the evidence is collected, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner's other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

Returning Series

Basketball Wives – This season, the wives are ready to make up for lost time and celebrate their sisterhood by expanding their circle with old friends, while continuing to strengthen their current bonds. With some major celebrations to enjoy, the ladies come together and open the Rolodex to include familiar faces from past seasons. Expect the unexpected from season 10 as it will definitely go down in the Basketball Wives hall of fame.

Black Ink Crew Chicago – The stakes couldn't be higher for our Chicago crew as they navigate a tumultuous and shaky future, in hopes of reaching new heights of success. The continuation of Season 7 brings forth absolutes, in which our cast members will either adapt to the "new normal" of the world or falter under the pressure. In the demanding city of Chicago , you are either your own champion or your worst enemy.

Black Ink Crew Compton – In this explosive third addition to the Black Ink Crew franchise, a group of artists open a tattoo shop in the tumultuous city of Compton, CA. Will they survive their neighborhood and land on top or crumble under the pressures of street life?

Black Ink Crew New York – Ten seasons in, the New York crew has proven they can weather any storm. They've survived broken relationships, avoided jail times and thrived through a pandemic to emerge on the other side. But as the Brooklyn tattoo empire continues to grow – striving to build a legacy of Black wealth for generations – the crew discovers that in order to build, you have to destroy what's old.

VH1's Couples Retreat – A celebration of love, this series follows all-star celebrity couples during a week-long vacation where cast members take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on the challenges and triumphs of their relationships while delving into the intimate moments that these very public couples have never revealed. From jaw-dropping reveals to life-changing decisions, anything is bound to happen when each couple is challenged to face the truth of their relationship, beyond the limelight. The series will also discuss various social topics including mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, having children and more.

Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly – This series explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes; revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy and greed lead to tragedy.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – The hit series returns with unexpected twists and turns shaking up the cast of Atlanta's Hip Hop elite. This next chapter will turn Hip Hop culture on its head, and remix it into a new era, combining the depth and heart of our cast's real-life obstacles, full of jaw-dropping stories and crazy shenanigans. From a much-anticipated wedding, a culture rocking Grammy nomination, to the ultimate betrayal. Who needs enemies when the family is divided?

Love & Hip Hop: Girls Night In – The Love & Hip Hop world is one outrageous family and EVERYONE has an opinion! In this watch party series, Love & Hip Hop stars from all four cities ( Atlanta, New York , Hollywood , Miami ) gather to watch choice episodes of the most iconic seasons of a city. Viewers will hear their fresh perspectives and unfiltered honest opinions of their fellow cast members, and some of the most unforgettable events on the show.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami – The famed franchise returns to the world's hottest city for an all-new season of change with an up-close-and-personal look into the lives and loves of the 305's iconic industry legends and ambitious rising stars. This time around however, everybody's making big moves. Babies, weddings and divorces are all in the mix. But so are twists, turns and fiery drama, set against an all-access musical backdrop that goes deeper backstage than ever before. In a city where nothing is guaranteed, nothing will ever be the same!

My True Crime Story – This series features ordinary people with good intentions who commit scandalous criminal activities and ultimately find redemption. Told in first person by the people who lived through these life-changing misadventures, thrilling stories include cases of drug trafficking, counterfeiting, robberies and jewelry heists. When it all comes crashing down, was it worth it?

Wild 'N Out – Created and Hosted by Nick Cannon , the NAACP Image Award-winning comedy series showcases the most hilarious, entertaining and outrageous battles between the Old School and the New School teams. In every episode, both squads go head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up towards the "Wildstyle" battle to decide who takes home the coveted Wild 'N Out Championship belt.

Comedy Central

New Scripted + Animated Series

DIGMAN! – An adult animated adventure comedy series set in a world where archaeologists are cooler than rock stars.

Inside Amy Schumer - The Peabody, Emmy® and Writers Guild Award-winning franchise returns with its fifth season starring Amy Schumer , one of the entertainment industry's leading forces as a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer and director.

Jodie – A spinoff film of the cult classic Daria , follows Jodie Landon as she leaves college, moves to a gentrifying city and begins a job at Firstfinity, a mysterious Google-like tech company.

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News - The Emmy and Critics' Choice Award-nominated animated show is a first-of-its-kind original series that features a cast of animated characters lampooning top news stories and interviewing real-world guests.

New Original Movies

Out of Office (w/t) – An ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss navigate his fast-failing marriage.

Unscripted Series

The New Kings & Queens of Comedy – The Original Kings of Comedy and The Queens of Comedy were legendary, era-defining movies. Now the biggest brand in stand-up comedy is back with a new unscripted competition series that follows 10 dynamic comedians on their journey as they compete to be crowned the New King or Queen of Comedy. Their triumphs and travails–on the clock and off–as our judges winnow the field for an electric coronation finale.

Returning Series

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens – Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC. The show touches on themes of family, culture, and identity, providing a comedy that has become a breakout hit for Comedy Central.

Crank Yankers – The world's favorite irreverent puppets prank any venue where trouble can be made.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – With the most distinct voice in late night, Trevor Noah moves The Daily Show seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society's moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction. With a diverse and comedic news team, the Emmy® and Peabody® Award winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.

Tha God's Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God – Charlamagne tha God brings his influential, opinionated and thought-provoking perspective to his table where he invites unlikely pairings of notable comedians and guests across the political spectrum to debate current events permeating politics and culture. Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered and unapologetically honest cross talk, nothing is off limits in Charlamagne's late-night talk show.

South Park – The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning, animated series continues on Comedy Central where it has aired for over 25 years. Since the August 1997 launch there have been more than 523 billion minutes of South Park consumed on Comedy Central alone.

Paramount Network

New Series and Miniseries

6666 – Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas , no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666 . Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

American Tragedy: The Waco Trials (w/t) – Explores the wide-ranging fallout succeeding the tragic events that took place in Waco, TX , and the uneven scales of justice the surviving Branch Davidians faced.

Black Wall Street – This compelling television event series will tell the story of Tulsa, Oklahoma's Greenwood district which at one time was the wealthiest Black community in the United States and known as "Black Wall Street."

George & Tammy – Chronicles country music's king and queen, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, whose rocky relationship inspired some of the most iconic country music of all time.

Returning Series

Yellowstone – Chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton , who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States . Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America's first national park.

Smithsonian Channel

New Series

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist – A new series in which seven emerging artists selected from across the country compete for a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden on the National Mall. Throughout the competition, artists will create groundbreaking modern art pieces that respond to the most important artworks and ideas of our time.

Returning Series

Air Disasters – Investigating the mysteries of aviation devastation for an all-new season 17. With the most meticulous investigations, painstaking recreations and startling revelations – the series continues to highlight the new, headline-worthy investigations and heroic stories from flight crews, air traffic controllers, analysts and survivors of the world's worst air disasters...and the search to unveil the question we all wonder: what went wrong?

Air Warriors – Each episode features new tales of heroic pilots battling against the odds to survive in war zones around the globe with new personal stories revealing the true dedication and the emotions of men and women pilots and aircrew, and of course, an awesome new cast of machines. The series will fascinate and delight the current fanbase of this long running series and will recruit and serve new viewers captivated by dramatic stories of bravery.

Combat Ships – The series returns for season 4 as it continues to examine legendary battles, strategies, boats, weapons and people who were pivotal to naval history. The series analyzes one of the greatest battles in the age of sail, one of the riskiest amphibious assaults in history, the mysterious losses of WWI and WWII, and so much more.

How Did They Build That? – In this epic second series of the visually stunning How Did They Build That? , viewers will learn how some of the world's most incredible structures were built. With insight from the engineers and architects of each building, viewers will watch them deconstruct some of the world's most amazing structures.

Ice Airport Alaska – With so few roads across its untamed wilderness, Alaska relies on aviation more than any other state in the U.S. Witness wild weather, emergency landings and critical cargo deliveries – and meet the all-weather ground crews, tenacious technicians and hero pilots who keep the final frontier open for business.

Mighty Cruise Ships – Sail away to luxury and adventure on a series that explores the great cruise ships of the world and their extraordinary destinations. From the Caribbean to the Antarctic, from zip lines and poolside cabanas to luxury suites and high-end entertainment, these ships and their crews deliver equal parts extravagance and exploration.

CMT

Returning Series

CMT Campfire Sessions Season 2 – Brings together a star-studded lineup of some of music's biggest names as they strip down their biggest hits, share new music and swap stories with friends fireside for an intimate night of music. Season Two is set to return Summer 2022; more information including premiere date and full artist lineup to follow.

CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – Illustrates the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music.

Paramount+

New Scripted + Animated Series

1883: The Bass Reeves Story – An epic limited series that will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west, Bass Reeves, to life. Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

1932 (w/t) – The story will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of prohibition and the great depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (film) – In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a "creative" judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don't score.

Beavis and Butt-Head (series) – Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever.

Land Man – Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas , Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Lioness – Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

Teen Wolf The Movie – A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall , no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Tulsa King – Follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma . Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Wolf Pack – Based on the book series by Edo van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Unscripted Series

All Star Shore – The first ever party competition show featuring 14 iconic reality stars from around the world and TV's biggest series - including Jersey Shore Family Vacation , Love is Blind , RuPaul's Drag Race , Geordie Shore , Acapulco Shore , Rio Shore , Bachelor in Paradise and more - as they come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate "Shore" house in the Canary Islands to battle it out for the grand prize and global bragging rights.

The Challenge: World Championship (w/t) – Winners from four new Challenge series ( The Challenge: U.S.A ., The Challenge: Argentina , The Challenge: Australia and The Challenge: U.K. ) will advance to The Challenge global championship and battle for the first-ever title as The Challenge World Champion.

Ink Master – The hit tattoo competition makes its premiere later this year. Featuring some of the world's top tattoo artists battling it out in permanent ink for $250,000 and the prized title of Ink Master, the competitors will test their technical skills and on-the-spot creativity in challenges unlike ever before.

Returning Series

The Challenge: All Stars – Featuring a stacked line-up of legendary vets, this all-new season currently airing requires past contestants to have qualified for or won a Challenge final, highlighting the franchise's fiercest competitors from every era of the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars – The upcoming season launching this Friday, May 20 with two all-new episodes will feature a cast of all former winners returning to compete for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a cash prize of $200,000 .

Mayor of Kingstown – Follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown , Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Queen of the Universe – In a singing competition like no other, the world's fiercest drag queens perform for a live audience, as they vie for the title "Queen of the Universe" and a cash prize of $250,000 . High heels, high octaves, high stakes – the second season of this global singing competition will blow your wig off!

