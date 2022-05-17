New Social Token Platform, INFLOW Music App, Provides Alternate Revenue Stream for Fans

The New Music Economy is Here for Artists and Fans

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INFLOW Music App has announced the official launch of their platform. INFLOW Music App is one of the first social media platforms that enables artists to launch their own fan tokens and monetize engagement with their community. With their own tokens launched, artists will benefit from the continuous funding as fans use the tokens to buy, rent and listen to their creations. At the same time, fans will have a new level of ownership to the song including access to unreleased content, exclusive experiences and livestreams.

CEO-Founder of INFLOW Music App Alexander Yoseph, explained the reason behind the creation of the platform, saying,

"We want to provide a platform where artists are able to fully monetize themselves instead of just their music, which is the only revenue stream they have."

To learn how INFLOW Music App can help you as an artist, watch the demo video here.

The Music Industry's Dilemma

As per laws and regulations laid out on www.Copyright.gov , record labels can receive up to 50% of music royalties, with featured artists getting 45%, and non-featured musicians and vocalists the remaining 5% equally. As such, the people who work the hardest on the music, the artists themselves, receive little to nothing for their creations.

With INFLOW Music, artists will earn passive income everytime their token is bought. It's now possible for the biggest economic producers in the music industry to generate wealth for themselves the right way - and fans are riding along for the ride.

Before an artist signs with a record label, fans are the ones who generate the majority of their value. Isn't it better to reward them by getting them involved? That's what Alexander Yoseph (CEO) and Richard Melkonian questioned in their quest to find the right solution. Two years down the road, Alexander Yoseph realized that artists were not receiving the same monetary benefits as their counterparts. Teaming up with Richard Melkonian, the duo combined their skills in artist management, decentralized exchanges and token economics consulting. Melkonian has over 7 years of coding experience with solidity and javascript and is also an award-winning producer and composer with the Royal Opera House in London.

INFLOW Revolutionizes the Music Industry

Decentralized Labels: INFLOW is the first platform that enables artists to launch their own cryptocurrency and access a new type of revenue stream through NFTs/Tokens. A new way to monetize without dealing with copyrights/royalties.

INFLOW Music App was founded in Los Angeles, California, and plans to revolutionize music by monetizing the relationship between artists and fans. In celebration of the release, the brand held a launch event during SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas. Music artists are able to earn through the sales of their tokens.

Advisors and investors to the INFLOW Music App include Consensys, Protocol Labs, Dapper Labs, Warner Music Group, Live Peer, and more. The app launched with Grammy Award winning artists, such as producers Mike & Keys, King Chip, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, Stonez the Organic, and more!

Future expansion plans include adding in other industries and sectors through INFLOW Sports and INFLOW Social, giving fans around the world a chance to connect with their heroes.

To know more about INFLOW Music App and how it is helping artists and fans, visit their website today or connect with the team through their social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Inflow Music Co.