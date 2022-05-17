Move Over, Cherry Garcia! Ben & Jerry's Celebrates Spring with What Could Be the Best Cherry Flavor Yet

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying the appeal of sweet Bing cherries and dark fudge flakes. Cherry Garcia held the #1 spot on the list of Ben & Jerry's Fan Favorites for 25 years and remains one of the company's most popular flavors of all time.

Ben & Jerry's Newest Limited Batch ice cream, Cherry Crumble: Buttery Ice Cream with Cherries and Swirls of Oat Crumble. The flavor is inspired by spring, fresh fruit, crisps and crumbles. (PRNewswire)

But that reign may be in jeopardy now, thanks to Ben & Jerry's newest Limited Batch. Welcome, Cherry Crumble: an irresistible concoction of buttery ice cream with cherries and swirls of oat crumble.

The Flavor Gurus who work full-time innovating leaned into spring this year, inspired by fresh fruit and the season of fruit crisps, cobblers, and crumbles. To be fair, unseating America's favorite cherry flavor is not an easy task. Fortunately, this Limited Batch ice cream has a few things going in its flavor… uh, favor. Deconstructing a fruit crisp, the foundation of Cherry Crumble is a delicious butter ice cream base, and while uncommon, it positions the fruit flavor front and center.

Once you pop open the lid on a pint of Cherry Crumble, monstrous cherry chunks are the first to spring forth. The bold, Bing cherries provide a snappy, sweet pop of fruity flavor that is as dark and delicious as the day is long. And if texture is your thing (like our Co-Founder Ben), then you will totally appreciate the crunchy oat crumble swirl that provides an additional layer of texture and mouthfeel to complement the creamy base.

"We were inspired by spring, fresh fruit and the memory of taking a fresh cherry crumble out of the oven," said Flavor Guru Colleen Rossell, Cherry Crumble's creator. "With so many caramels, chocolates, and peanut butter flavors available —this is a refreshing choice with the right amount of sweetness, fruit, and rich indulgence. It's the perfect balance!"

Cherry Crumble is showing up now on shelves across the country as a Limited Batch flavor. To find this new favorite flavor, go to BenJerry.com and click on Cherry Crumble for nearby retail locations and delivery options. Cherry Crumble has a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Learn more about Ben & Jerry's Limited Batch flavors, mission, and values here.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $3.7MM in 2021 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

