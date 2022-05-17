LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding Featured as Sustainable Siding Product for Net-Zero Electricity Home at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting

Prefinished home siding product selected for Clayton's first net–zero electricity home



NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, was selected as the trim and siding partner of choice for the first net–zero electricity home built by Clayton, a national builder of off-site and site-built homes. Clayton, a Berkshire Hathaway company, unveiled the home which featured LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim and Siding in Abyss Black at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Clayton selected LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, a prefinished siding option introduced in 2020, for its first net–zero electricity home due to its sustainably, ethically harvested wood fiber, and low-carbon attributes.

"LP is excited to partner with companies like Clayton that are dedicated to both environmental sustainability and delivering a high-performance product," said LP Executive Vice President, General Manager of Siding Jason Ringblom. "One of our core values at LP is doing the right thing today to ensure a brighter future for the next generation, and we are committed to building relationships with companies who value the same."

Manufacturing responsibly sourced, high-performing, and long-lasting engineered wood building products is fundamental to LP's sustainability commitment. LP products store carbon for generations, making them the number-one choice for sustainable, energy-efficient building materials. In fact, LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding stores more carbon than it releases into the atmosphere from production to end-of-life, making it a carbon-negative exterior cladding product.

LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding is engineered to perform and designed to complement almost any architectural style. With 16 versatile colors to choose from, ExpertFinish maintains the beauty of traditional wood while featuring the durability, workability, and easier maintenance that comes with SmartSide engineered wood products. In addition, ExpertFinish can be installed 36% faster than prefinished fiber cement siding, allowing builders and remodelers to finish three jobs in the time it takes to finish two with fiber cement.

For more information about LP's commitment to sustainability, visit lpcorp.com/sustainability.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com .

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod™ homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. All Clayton Built® homes are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in America. In 2021, Clayton built 60,701 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

Net-zero electricity is based on electrical energy consumption using NREL® BEoptTM to estimate annual electrical energy consumption and NREL PVWatts Calculator to estimate the annual solar production on homes built with energy-efficient features and assumes that the home is placed in a location that optimizes the solar features.

