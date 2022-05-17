FinOps Foundation Announces Spot by NetApp as Premier Member

Growing challenges of cloud cost management are driving adoption of FinOps and making it an essential part of cloud operations

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium and focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced that global cloud-led, data-centric software company, NetApp's cloud automation and optimization technology for CloudOps, Spot by NetApp, as a Premier Member. Spot by NetApp joining the foundation is a natural extension of the company's mission to make it possible for companies to get the most out of their cloud investments through world-class CloudOps.

According to the FinOps Foundation's annual State of FinOps data recently shared on a recent summit , FinOps is now utilized in every major industry, with Financial Services and Information Technology being the biggest adopters. The Foundation's Working Groups and members will be utilizing all the data collected in the survey to help inform the development for the best practices and deliverables.

As part of Spot by NetApp's Premier Membership, Jon Bock, Vice President of Marketing at Spot by NetApp, will join the FinOps Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction. The Governing Board sets the strategy of the program, including where to invest resources and funds in support of the Technical Advisory Council's work.

"We are excited to join the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member and look forward to accelerating the continued development and evolution of FinOps practices," said Bock. "Collaborating closely with the FinOps Foundation, we will work with both enterprises and Managed Service Providers to help them incorporate FinOps into their efforts to deliver differentiated strategies to help their customers align business outcomes with their expanding cloud investments."

As the practice of FinOps takes hold in organizations of all sizes, the FinOps Foundation has continued its rapid expansion and now serves over 5,600 practitioner members from more than 2,400 organizations.

"By adding Spot by NetApp as a Premier Member, the FinOps Foundation continues to build a dynamic ecosystem of service providers that will help make it easier for more companies to adopt FinOps best practices," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We believe that 2022 will be another benchmark year for FinOps growth and adoption thanks to our thriving community of practitioners as well as member organizations who are working together to propel this practice area forward."

"With the explosive growth of cloud in recent years, organizations understand the critical need to ensure accountability for cloud spending in order to align cloud adoption and investment with business strategy. Like the FinOps Foundation, Spot by NetApp is helping these organizations turn FinOps best practices into reality to achieve these goals," said Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager at NetApp. "Spot's solutions combine data-driven visibility and intelligent insights with continuous optimization and governance. With Spot, FinOps stakeholders, from business leaders to operations and application teams, can easily collaborate to embed FinOps into their cloud operations and foster a FinOps mindset across the organization."

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

