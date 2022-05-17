Era Software Introduces EraStreams for Scalable and Cost-Effective Observability Data Management

Company continues observability data management innovation to help IT reduce costs and gain real-time analytics

SEATTLE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Era Software, the observability data management company, today announced the private beta version of EraStreams , a no-code data pipeline that lets users integrate, transform, and route observability data to EraSearch, the company's petabyte-scale log management platform, and third-party monitoring tools.

Era Software is broadening the scope of its log management solution and fitting into more of the observability stack. With a time series database and object storage under the hood, the company's approach to observability data management resolves scale, performance, and cost issues associated with running applications on modern architectures, including cloud, containers, and microservices.

EraStreams complements EraSearch to optimize cost and performance and integrates into existing DevOps workflows and tools to help teams manage observability costs and improve troubleshooting effectiveness. As a result, IT and security teams can continue to use monitoring tools they rely on while controlling the volume of data that gets routed to these tools to optimize data usage and cost efficiency. Teams also have the option to route any logs to EraSearch for low-cost storage and fast, petabyte-scale query.

"Our vision is to be the observability data management choice for organizations dealing with massive volumes of observability data," said Todd Persen, co-founder and chief executive officer, Era Software. "The unveiling of EraStreams today advances this vision with a data pipeline to help you manage observability costs and improve troubleshooting effectiveness. In addition, it gives you real-time insights into application and system performance and adds another component to our scalable, cost-effective observability data management."

For security teams with high log management costs and performance challenges using expensive SIEM solutions, EraStreams transforms and routes optimized datasets to a SIEM for security analytics and offers an option to send raw data to EraSearch for cost-efficient log management. If personally identifiable information (PII) poses a security risk, teams can protect sensitive data by masking PII before writing it to data storage. Data managed in EraSearch can be efficiently retrieved through its observability data rehydration capability when needed for investigations or threat hunting.

EraStreams was designed with ease of use and reliability to help teams see how observability data flows through pipelines and manage data at scale. Challenges with data flow stem from system failures and data intake variation. EraStreams better handles failure modes and pipeline changes to minimize data loss with dynamic backpressure management and reconfigurations. In addition, EraStreams provides a powerful set of features that offer multiple ways to reduce observability costs. When used with EraSearch, EraStreams reduces the total cost of ownership for existing log management solutions while preserving historical information in EraSearch for low-cost object storage and fast search and query.

"Today, some companies may generate over 100 terabytes of log data per day, and scale and pricing prevents many organizations from ingesting more data," added Persen. "With EraSearch and EraStreams, we can help you manage high volumes of data at a lower cost per GB ingested – we give you the ability to ingest and make the data queryable in real time. You should be able to find a needle in the haystack. With EraSearch and EraStreams, you can economically ingest a petabyte of log data daily with an average response time of less than 500 milliseconds."

Era Software is offering early access to EraStreams for a limited number of customers through its beta program. To join the waitlist, visit here .

Some of the common use cases EraStreams supports include:

Log management cost reduction

Troubleshooting

Compliance and risk management

Data integration

About Era Software

Era Software observability data management offers modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds. With the company's observability and analytics platform, EraSearch, teams eliminate complexity and manage all their log data in real-time at up to 90% lower cost than alternatives. As data volumes grow exponentially, enterprises are often forced to make hard choices about what data to collect, creating critical visibility gaps. Era Software enables IT teams to collaborate and innovate faster with unified access to data. Find out more at www.era.co . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

