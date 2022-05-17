Dermatology-Led Skincare Brand, Murad, Partners With Sesame To Offer Consultations With Board-Certified Dermatologists And Doctors

Murad Provides Fast & Affordable Access To Skincare Specialists with Sesame Partnership

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading clinical skincare brand, Murad, is partnering with Sesame, the health care marketplace that delivers high-quality, affordable medical care, to introduce clinical skin consultations with board-certified dermatologists and primary care clinicians. Together, they provide fast, affordable and quality dermatological care without any hidden fees or markups, all easily accessible while you shop. The partnership pays homage to Murad's heritage as it was one of the first dermatologist-developed brands.

Booking an appointment with a clinician is simple: select the Virtual Dermatologist Consult on Murad.com under Skin Services. From there, consumers choose the provider they would like to see including primary care clinicians (as low as $30) or dermatologists (~$90) - and book an appointment with them on Sesame's platform. During the video session, the Sesame clinician will assess skin concerns, answer questions and provide recommendations. Any prescriptions needed will be sent via the Sesame portal. After 3-5 days post-visit, patients will receive a promotion to Murad's product offerings with a discount and/or gift with purchase option to complete their skincare routine.

"Murad's purpose is inspired and centered around a commitment to science-backed wellness. We aim to create products and experiences not just for healthier skin but also for healthier lives. Telehealth has experienced rapid growth since the onset of COVID-19, so we wanted to provide our consumers with a platform and service that caters to the evolution of how they see and interact with wellness. As a Dermatologist-led brand, it's important for us to evolve along with our consumers and continue to provide and expand our expertise," said Paul Schiraldi, CEO of Murad.

"Sesame is committed to increasing access to high-quality medical care - without the high price tag," said Chase Knight, Vice President of Partnerships at Sesame. "It simply made sense for us to partner with Murad to deliver dermatologist appointments right alongside the shopping experience – making it easier than ever to receive physician-backed, medical support for skin care concerns."

Consumers can visit Murad.com and SesameCare.com to book their first appointment for a total out-of-pocket price of ~$30-90+. Murad and Sesame are offering an additional 20% off your first appointment. To learn more about Sesame, visit www.sesamecare.com. To learn more about Murad, visit www.murad.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @muradskincare.

About Murad

In 1989, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high-performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy, and care you'd expect from a doctor.

About Sesame

For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care marketplace that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery, and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and with no health insurance required. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging, and more - all for as little as $25 nationwide.

