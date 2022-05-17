3Pillar Global Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Audit

Milestone illustrates 3Pillar's continued commitment to provide the highest level of security and confidentiality to its clients.

FAIRFAX, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global today announced that its operations in the U.S. and India have successfully completed an intensive Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit to earn full attestation. Conducted by BDO India LLP, SOC 2 Type II is the gold standard around the world for protecting the confidentiality and privacy of data. This achievement demonstrates 3Pillar's commitment to follow and maintain the highest security controls to deliver quality service to its clients.

The report endorses the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of 3Pillar's cross-functional controls in security, availability, and processing of the technical and non-technical systems used to process data, including:

Oversight of the organization

Assurance to clients

Internal corporate governance and risk management processes

Regulatory oversight

"Trust and security are critically important for our clients and this attestation ensures our commitment to those we serve," said 3Pillar Global's Chief Operating Officer David Sawatzky. "We're proud to not only be fully compliant, but help set the standard for product development companies around the world."

3Pillar Global develops digital products for enterprise clients across multiple industries, including media, technology, information services, banking, financial services, and insurance. The expansion of their security and compliance program validates their commitment to a robust program for protecting data security and customer privacy in their client work. This is the first time 3Pillar has received the SOC 2 Type II attestation.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, please visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

