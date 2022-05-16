InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Gas Pumps (SKC-550)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to keep your hands clean and sanitary while pumping gas," said an inventor, from Jackson, Miss., "so I invented the GERM- FREE AT THE PUMP MACHINE. My design would help to prevent cross-contamination of germs and other infectious diseases at the pump."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the hand when pumping fuel. In doing so, it ensures that the hand remains clean, dry and odor-free. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances sanitation and customer satisfaction. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gas stations.

