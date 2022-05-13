Access Community Capital serves as the fiscal agent for the 2022 Nevada SBA Award Luncheon

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Community Capital is proud to be a sponsor and fiscal agent of the 2022 Nevada SBA Awards luncheon. This year saw an impressive array of businesses that managed to thrive despite a challenging business environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon, held on May 5, 2022, at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV was a sold-out event with well over 260 attendees. Nic Steele, Executive Director of Access Community Capital said "This year's luncheon was an amazing celebration of the resilience in Nevada's Small Business ecosystem. All the winners are a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that is continuing to drive Nevada's economic growth."

Special thanks to Saul Ramos , the Nevada SBA District Director and the other organizers. Notable support was also provided by Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, Congresswoman Susie Lee , and Congressman Steven Horsford .

Congratulations to the 2020 and 2022 SBA Award Winners !

Minority Owned Business of the Year:

2022 Winner - Don Tortaco

2020 Winner – Edwin Suarez Physical Therapy, LLC

Woman Owned Business of the Year:

2022 Winner - Live Electric Inc

2020 Winner - Free Brands Inc.

Family Owned Business of the Year:

2022 Winner - See Us Now Staffing, Inc.

Microenterprise Business of the Year:

2022 Winner - PHamily Hair Care

2020 Winner - Bio Logical, LLC

Veteran Owned Business of the Year:

2022 Winner - Heritage Mortuary Inc.

Northern Nevada Legacy Award of the Year:

2022 Winner - Huck Salt

2020 Winner - Full Tilt Logistics

Southern Nevada Legacy Award of the Year:

2022 Winner - Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

2020 Winner - Michael E. Minden Diamond Jewelers , Michael Minden

Rural Owned Business of the Year:

2022 Winner - McAdoo's Restaurant

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award of the Year:

2022 Winner - Scott Muelrath, Henderson Chamber of Commerce

2020 Winner - David Eclips

Exporter of the Year:

2022 Winner - Ganesha Enterprises

8(a) Graduate of the Year:

2022 Winner - HSG

Lenders of the Year:

2022 Winners

SBA Nevada National Lender of the year (Total # of loans) - U.S. Bank (1st) , Wells Fargo (2nd)

SBA Nevada Lender of the year - Nevada State Bank (1st) , American First Credit Union (2nd) , Meadows Bank (3rd)

About the Small Business Administration:

Since 1953, the SBA has worked to ignite change and spark action so small businesses can confidently start, grow, expand, or recover. The Nevada District Office has a collective team of resources to help your business prosper.

About Access Community Capital:

Access Community Capital ("ACCESS") is a minority-led mission-driven organization founded by entrepreneurs who understand the plight of business ownership and remain committed to addressing the inequities present in the lending landscape. ACCESS provides loans, grants, and investments to assist small businesses and promote economic development in low-moderate income communities. ACCESS complements traditional financial institutions by increasing access to affordable capital in communities often underserved, including minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. In addition to providing commercial and micro loans, ACCESS also provides mission-related program services such as capacity-building technical assistance and grant making. For more information, please visit http://accesscdfi.org/

