Jonathan Peacock Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avantor®

RADNOR, Pa. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries announced the election of Jonathan Peacock, 64, as chairman effective at the end of today's annual meeting of stockholders. Peacock, a member of Avantor's board since 2017, succeeds Raj Gupta, 76, who announced his planned retirement earlier this year.

"Jon's contributions as a board member and lead independent director have been instrumental in establishing Avantor as a global life sciences leader," Gupta said. "I am confident that with his guidance along with our superb management team and board, Avantor is well positioned for continued success."

"It is an honor to accept the role of chairman in this pivotal period of growth for Avantor, when the potential to achieve life-changing scientific breakthroughs has never been greater," said Peacock. "The Board and I look forward to working closely with Michael and the executive team, as they continue to grow and strengthen the business by supporting life sciences customers from discovery to delivery."

Peacock also serves as a Director and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee of UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on neurology and immunology. His career has included roles as CFO of Amgen Inc, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Novartis Pharma AG, Chairman and CEO of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Co-founder and Chairman of Arix Bioscience plc and Board Member of Kite Pharma and Genmab A/S. He was also a Partner at McKinsey and Price Waterhouse.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

