Yardi Releases RentCafe Senior Living Enhancements

Secure online portal and mobile app gain new functionality

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RentCafe® Senior Living portal and mobile app received a round of enhancements. Incorporating client feedback, the new features and functionality work to improve communication between residents, families and staff.

RentCafe users will find an enhanced bank account verification workflow, built with more informative pop-ups, detailed FAQs and steps to follow that simplify the account verification process. If users have access to multiple resident accounts, they can now view all added payment methods, regardless of which resident account they're logged in to.

RentCafe Senior Living portal administrators can access a new setting that enables restrictions on current and past statements, plus limit payer statements to display one month into the future.

Coupled with the portal enhancements above, the RentCafe Senior Living mobile app received additional updates. This includes a reimagined user interface packed with fresh functionality, an interactive bulletin board for exchanging messages and a customizable menu and home page.

"The newest functionality in RentCafe Senior Living is invaluable for our senior living clients," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Portal updates, coupled with enhancements to the RentCafe Senior Living mobile app, improve the user experience at every level. As always, this release strives to further enhance communication among residents, families and staff."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry.

