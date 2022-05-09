Werner Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation

For a century, the Werner name has stood for innovative, quality products for home and

ITASCA, Ill., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment and today, the Werner name is celebrating 100 years of innovation. The Werner brand is commemorating a century developing leading-edge products that help people work faster and safer at home and on jobsites around the world.

Since the Werner name was founded in 1922, it has grown into a global brand with distribution in North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Werner's extensive portfolio includes ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, work platforms, accessories, and fall protection equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors, and compliance kits. With an ongoing commitment to product innovation, the company holds over 600 patents and has received notable industry leading awards and accolades.

"The Werner name has achieved many milestones over the past 100 years. As a brand, it has always focused on innovation with the goal of helping the end-user achieve more" said Brian Kagen, Chief Marketing Officer at WernerCo. "It's through the dedication and determination of our employees – past and present – that we have been able to build our legacy and provide customers with products and solutions they need to accomplish tasks on and off jobsites. We are excited to celebrate this significant event throughout the year. And as the Werner brand looks toward the next 100 years, we will continue to provide high-performing, innovative products that customers can depend on."

Innovative Milestones Over the Past 100 Years

Founded by R.D. Werner, the brand began as a carpet and flooring supply company, including metal floor and wall moldings. Since its inception, Werner's state-of-the-art products have focused on the needs of end-users by exceeding expectations. Key highlights include:

In 1939, anticipating metal shortages as World War II began, Werner became one of the first companies to extrude plastic and, throughout the war, served as a prime contractor for the U.S. Navy manufacturing plastic inhibitor strips for rockets.

During the 1950s and '60s, Werner unveiled innovations like ladders that didn't require assembly for homeowners and Alflo twist-proof rung joints designed to offer a stronger rung-to-rail connection for greater stability. In addition, Werner pioneered the field of fiberglass pultrusion and introduced fiberglass ladders to the climbing industry.

Over the next several decades, Werner made several key acquisitions, building the company's product portfolio and extending its market reach. In 2006, the company launched the MT series of multi-position ladders featuring an adjustable telescoping design. Werner's portfolio of multi-position ladders continues to grow with the recent introduction of the Multi-Max Pro , the ultimate 5-in-1 design that easily converts to an extension ladder, leaning ladder, double-sided twin step ladder, stairway ladder or 90° wall ladder.

2007 marked the incorporation of "New Werner Holding Co" that carried forward the Werner brand name and tradition of excellence.

In 2012, Werner expanded its product line to include fall protection equipment

In anticipation of an upcoming American National Standards Institute (ANSI) code change, the company announced updates to the Bantam and Max Patrol™ Self-Retracting Lifeline families in 2021. The Z359.19 self-retracting lifelines ANSI code won't go into effect until the Summer of 2022, but through these proactive changes, Werner continues to lead the charge to have code-approved products ready and available to customers so they can be safe and compliance prepared.

Winning Partnerships and Key Initiatives

Werner has extended its commitment to safety, performance, and advancement beyond product development and into the community through numerous sponsorships and initiatives. The brand has been a long-standing sponsor of the men's and women's college basketball tournaments, providing custom-designed Werner ladders that are used by the winning teams in the post-game net cutting ceremonies. Werner is also a proud sponsor of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), and the Naismith Men's and Women's Coach of the Year awards.

For the past six years, Werner has also been heavily involved in National Ladder Safety Month, which takes place every March in the United States. This annual event is the only movement dedicated exclusively to promoting the safe use of ladders at home and on the jobsite through education, training, and resources. Additionally, each year, Werner offers on-site and virtual training to thousands of professionals nationwide in support of the Occupational Safety & Health Administration's (OSHA) National Safety Stand-Down Initiative. Since beginning this initiative, members of Werner's National Jobsite Safety and Security Team have traveled throughout the United States sharing their expertise and hands-on educational training with construction professionals.

With an ongoing drive to innovate and provide products that ensure the safety and performance of its users, Werner will continue to concentrate on performance, progress, and people as it heads toward the future.

Werner invites customers to help celebrate the 100 year milestone by sharing their favorite Werner photos and stories on social media using #Werner100Years. Visit wenerco.com/100 to see leading-edge product innovations and explore the brand's rich history and successes over the years.

