RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® LAUNCHES THE HAPPIEST HOUR

Celebrate the good times every weekday from 3-6 pm

ADDISON, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, launches its Happiest Hour starting today, featuring specially priced eats and drinks. While prices are raising everywhere, Razzoo's wants to give their guests the opportunity to stretch their dollar a little further. Every Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm, guests may enjoy a special menu of chomps for just $7 and sips for $5. All offerings are available at participating restaurants.

"We're known for our les bon temps and our great eats, so we're thrilled to introduce Razzoo's Happiest Hour. With inflation making an impact on everyone's pockets, we are here to help guests continue to get the value they have come to expect and love at Razzoo's," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "The Happiest Hour blends good times and flavorful foods that are priced just right. A happy hour isn't complete without some delicious drinks, so we're also serving up some refreshing libations to pair with our special menu."

The Happiest Hour menu features Boudin Balls, traditional Cajun pork and rice sausage with a spicy sauce; Fried Pickle Chips, deep-fried dill chips served with a buttermilk dip; Rat Toes™, Razzoo's famous shrimp stuffed jalapeños; and Popcorn Shrimp, poppable shrimp that's served with French fries and a dipping sauce. All the Happiest Hour chomps are available for $7 each.

The chomps are complemented with $5 sips including 22 oz. draft mugs of Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, or Miller Light. Razzoo's is also serving up frozen drinks for just $5 including the Hurrycane Hell™ and Mardi Rita™. The Hurrycane Hell™ features light and dark rums mixed with their house Hurrycane recipe. The Mardi Rita™ features Silver Tequila and the Razzoo's house Mardi Rita™ recipe.

The Razzoo's frozen drinks, selections of beers, and other alcoholic bar menu items are available for guests who are 21 years and older to enjoy.

Times are tough, Razzoo's has your back. Razzoo's aims to help their guests enjoy the delicious Cajun cravings they have come to know and love at a value that will allow their dollar to go a bit further. To find the Razzoo's Cajun Cafe nearest to you visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

