MCFI to Build Energy-Efficient Modular Data Center for Clean Computing Infrastructure Company

SPICEWOOD, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) , a leader in global data center and telecom infrastructure solutions, announces today that it has agreed to build and deploy its GENIUS Modular Data Center, a purpose-built, 500kW modular cloud data center for a digital flare mitigation facility located in North Dakota. MCFI's GENIUS Modular Data Center provides an economical and energy-efficient solution to GPU cloud computing.

MCFI will design, manufacture and deliver its GENIUS Modular Data Center solution in 23 weeks, even with today's supply chain challenges. The data center campus, which is now open and serving customers, will reside in a 58' x 12' outdoor enclosure housing 160 Nvidia GPU servers in 20 racks at a planned 25kW per rack. The data center solution also includes an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), UPS backup and an innovative closed-loop, liquid cooling system.

The GENIUS Modular Data Center solution will deliver increased efficiency utilizing the Coolcentric Rear Door Heat exchangers, with an expected PUE of less than 1.2. The expected annual net impact per MWh is between -2,161 lbs. CO 2 e to -2,344 lbs. CO 2 e compared to data centers in Ashburn and Secaucus.

"MCFI's compact, innovative and energy-efficient data center solution helps companies fulfill commitments to sustainability by further reducing carbon footprints," said Patrick Giangrosso, Vice President at MCFI. "Our eco-friendly and economical solutions will pass down cost savings to customers while companies meet demand and enhance cloud computing operations."

MCFI's GENIUS Modular Data Center solution has an impressive speed to market of five to eight months with significant cost savings to customers. The pre-designed/pre-engineered data center solution delivers the economics and flexibility of a stick-built data center for edge or colocation providers.

About Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI)

Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) is a global leader in data center and telecom infrastructure projects. MCFI provides full life cycle solutions for data center and cooling infrastructures: design, engineering, construction, commissioning, decommissioning and portfolio maintenance. MCFI has successfully delivered 400+ data center projects worldwide, including NAM, LATAM and EMEA. MCFI also offers turnkey GENIUS Modular Data Centers and MicroGENIUS, a solar/fuel cell microgrid solution delivering sustainable/efficient, grid-independent energy. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com , geniusdatacenters.com or microgenius.com .

