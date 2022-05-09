Martin Walker Team Recognized on National List Honoring Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Three trial lawyers from Martin Walker PC among only 500 recognized nationally by Lawdragon

TYLER, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All three attorneys at Martin Walker PC have earned a place on Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022. The ranking by the legal media publication recognizes top attorneys who specialize in consumer-focused litigation.

The national legal guide honors partners and trial veterans Reid Martin and Jack Walker for their civil personal injury practice that ranges from catastrophic injury to medical malpractice cases.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Lawdragon and especially by our peers in the legal profession," said Mr. Martin. "The quality of work we are able to provide for our clients is what means the most to us as a team."

Mr. Martin has been Board Certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1997 and Mr. Walker since 1999. Both name partners have been honored on Lawdragon's annual list consecutively for the last three years.

"The Lawdragon list is very thorough," said Mr. Walker. "To be a part of it among other veteran lawyers is truly an honor. I am thankful to be honored for our hard work bringing justice to our clients."

Attorney Marisa Allen also earned the recognition for her work in personal injury and civil appellate law, which she has been board-certified in since 2011.

"It's a great feeling," said Ms. Allen. "This list names so many esteemed professionals, and I am very grateful to be a part of it."

Lawdragon is known for its carefully curated lists of the country's leading lawyers and is considered by legal practitioners as one of the most respected legal ranking organizations in the country. Each year, the Lawdragon research team spends several months reviewing verdicts and settlements and working with peer-review boards to vet potential honorees.

To view Lawdragon's fifth edition of the 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, click here.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals statewide in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Martin Walker PC