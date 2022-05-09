Extracker and Sage 100 Contractor Provide Instant Financial Transparency with New Integration

Integration eliminates manual data entry with change orders into Sage and aligns project teams with accounting and finance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracker , the construction industry's only change order communication platform, which supercharges manual workflows and connects companies outside of their internal-facing financial software, recently announced an integration with Sage 100 Contractor , a leading construction accounting software.

This integration allows subcontractors to create and sync change order data created in Extracker directly with Sage 100 Contractor, giving companies the real-time financial transparency they need to better understand their exposure and when projects are at risk of going over budget.

"A key part of streamlining the manual and time-consuming change order process is eliminating manual workflows and aligning subcontractors with their general contractors to know what is outstanding," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "With this integration, Extracker provides instant visibility of change order costs and exposed risk from the field to the back office and accounting teams that use Sage 100."

Extracker customers can share CORs and time and material tags in real-time with their customers to mutually reduce risk, waste less time and increase transparency between all stakeholders.

"By integrating our cloud-based software with internal systems of record, contractors and owners can streamline their change order workflow by connecting companies outside of their internal-facing software so they can resolve change orders 95% faster," Page said.

Powering the integration is Ryvit's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that helps solution providers and project stakeholders get more from their tech stacks so they can produce more efficiently, more safely, more profitably, and more imaginatively than ever before. By leveraging Ryvit's iPaaS to build a robust integration profile around core tools, solution providers can massively increase speed to market, keep overhead low, and focus on the core competencies that make their tools stand out from the pack.

Page and Chris Collins, CTO at Ryvit, will demonstrate the integration with Sage 100 during a live webinar on May 17 at 1 p.m. CST. Sage 100 customers are encouraged to sign up to see the core features of the integration, the value of the instant project cost visibility, and how to get started using the solutions together.

To sign up for the Extracker and Ryvit webinar, please visit https://go.ryvit.com/webinars/extracker_sage100contractor

About Extracker

Extracker's mission is to help the commercial construction industry get extra work processed and closed faster in order to reduce risk, waste less time, and increase transparency. This is done through the industry's only Change Order Communication Platform, which supercharges extremely manual workflows and connects companies outside of their internal financial software to resolve change orders in real-time. Along with a collaborative cloud-based log, Extracker includes digital Time and Material Tags, standardized Change Order Templates, trackable Change Notifications, and more, to organize and streamline the process. For more information, visit https://www.extracker.com .

