ESLSCA University Selects Ellucian and ITB Gulf DMCC to Modernize Technology Operations

RESTON, Va. and GIZA, Egypt, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESLSCA University in Egypt has selected Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and ITB Gulf DMCC, an ITG company, to transform technology operations with a focus on improving the experience for students, faculty and administrators.

ESLSCA University will use Ellucian PowerCampus, a Student Information System (SIS), to manage all student-related information and functions, from applications and admissions to graduation and alumni, including student records, GPA calculations, student financials, advising, registration, and scheduling.

"ESLSCA University is uniquely positioned to develop future leaders with a global perspective and we are excited to welcome them into the Ellucian customer community," said Hanny Alshazly, Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Ellucian. "With a modern approach, Ellucian PowerCampus will support the entire student lifecycle, and integrated records will enable students, staff and decision-makers to more efficiently manage the data flow within their institutions to meet the community's evolving needs."

"ESLSCA University strives to offer the best student experience and after several demos, we were sure that PowerCampus was the right solution for us. Ellucian's reputation as the leading provider of student information systems made us confident that we would be adopting a solution that is built using best practices and procedures in the higher education landscape at a global level." said Dr. Hossam Rashad, Strategic Transformation Director at ESLSCA University.

With proven expertise delivering Ellucian PowerCampus, ITB will support ESLSCA University in their implementation in partnership with Ellucian. ITB will manage the process with services to ensure the solution meets local needs and requirements.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at https://www.ellucian.com/emea-ap.

About ITB

ITB, an ITG company, has a proven record of accomplishment in the supply and integration of software solutions addressed to vertical markets, including Hospitality and Higher Education. www.itb-me.com

