Almirall delivers good business performance in Q1 and reiterates full year 2022 guidance

BARCELONA, Spain, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Good start to the year with Core Net Sales* at €218.8 MM (+1.6% year-on-year) driven by recently launched products and good performance of European Dermatology portfolio

Total EBITDA reached €59.6MM which includes a net positive impact of €9MM from the transfer of global rights for Eklira® and Duaklir® from AstraZeneca to Covis Pharma

Solid Core results with strong EU Dermatology performance as sales increased +31% year-on-year due to the positive contribution from growth drivers. Ilumetri® continues to show strong performance with excellent momentum of the anti IL-23 class while the recent rollouts of Klisyri® and Wynzora® in Europe are gaining good traction

The company is working hard on the late-stage pipeline to leverage its significant potential and preparing the business for important launches such as lebrikizumab following positive 16 week-data from phase 3 clinical studies reported this quarter

Mr. Carlos Gallardo has been appointed Chairman and President of the Board of Directors of Almirall at the General Shareholders Meeting on May 6 th. His international experience in the pharmaceutical industry as well as in the digital health sector will support Almirall in its growth trajectory and help position the company as a leader in Dermatology