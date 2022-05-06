Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

VRT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Vertiv Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 23, 2022

Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form/?id=26828&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired Vertiv securities between February 24, 2021, and February 23, 2022, inclusive; and/or (b) purchased Vertiv shares in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering of Class A common stock conducted on or around November 4, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 23, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Vertiv Holdings Co issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrt-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-vertiv-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-23-2022-301540989.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.