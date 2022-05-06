FORTIS INSTITUTE IN COOKEVILLE RECEIVES ACEN ACCREDITATION

COOKEVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Nurses Week, Fortis Institute in Cookeville, Tenn., has announced it received accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for its Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The institute is part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S.

In order to receive accreditation, institutions must apply for and undergo a comprehensive review process that evaluates the quality and effectiveness of its nursing education program on multiple levels.

"Our program is committed to providing nursing students with a well-rounded education. Achieving accreditation is a testament to our nursing faculty's dedication and passion for the profession," said Fortis Institute in Cookeville Campus President James Williamson.

Fortis's ADN program educates students in response to the nation's increasingly complex healthcare needs and provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. Once graduates pass the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX), they can pursue a career as an entry-level registered nurse in a variety of healthcare settings. The program incorporates hybrid courses and online instruction, which offers students more options when scheduling their classes.

Recognized as a primary accrediting body for nursing education in the United States by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education, ACEN recognition increases program value. Fortis Institute in Cookeville joins other Fortis campuses to have accreditation conferred by ACEN, including Fortis College in Cutler Bay, Fortis College in Orange Park, Fortis Institute in Pensacola, Fortis College in Centerville, Fortis College in Salt Lake City and Fortis Institute in Port St. Lucie.

"We are thrilled to add Fortis Institute in Cookeville to our family of nursing programs with ACEN accreditation," said Education Affiliates Vice President of Nursing Elaine Foster, PhD, MSN, RN. "Our innovative educational offerings transform students into valuable members of the nursing profession ready to impact the healthcare industry. We look forward to continuing to provide powerful learning experiences for Tennessee's nursing students."

Fortis, the leading nursing brand for Education Affiliates, is one of the largest nursing education providers in the U.S. Together with St. Paul's School of Nursing and Denver College of Nursing, Fortis has enrolled more than 5,000 nursing students nationwide and operates 20 nursing campuses in 10 states. For more information about the Fortis nursing programs, visit www.fortis.edu.

About Fortis Colleges and Institutes

A leading post-secondary network of colleges and institutes that engages students in powerful learning and training experiences, Fortis delivers focused career education programs in nursing, dental, healthcare, and the skilled trades at more than 30 schools in 14 states. The Fortis network offers career-based certificate, diploma and degree-granting programs. Program offerings and programmatic accreditations vary by campus. Each Fortis campus is accredited by a nationally recognized body.

