Fannie Mae Earns ENERGY STAR Recognition for 2022 Environmental Sustainability Achievements

Multifamily and Single-Family Businesses Recognized for Positive Impact in Green Financing

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it earned the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. ENERGY STAR recognized Fannie Mae's Multifamily business for the eighth consecutive year and its Single-Family business for the second consecutive year for outstanding efforts to increase adoption of energy-efficiency improvements in housing.

An industry leader in green financing, Fannie Mae is committed to achieving environmental, social, and economic outcomes by financing single-family homes and multifamily properties that meet energy- and water-saving standards. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR partner in 2011, Fannie Mae has pioneered green financing solutions by creating new green financing products and securitizing them as Green Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) to meet the needs of property owners and green bond investors.

"Being named a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year underscores Fannie Mae's continued efforts to improving the environmental sustainability of the properties we finance, and the communities we serve," said Karyn Sper, Senior Director, Multifamily Green Financing Business, Fannie Mae. "Since issuing our first green bond in 2012, our Multifamily business has continued to demonstrate a commitment to green innovation while also working to foster more sustainable and affordable rental housing nationwide."

Fannie Mae's 2022 ENERGY STAR recognition for its commitment to environmental sustainability comes on the heels of recently issuing more than $100 billion worth of multifamily green bonds – an important milestone for the company. Fannie Mae's efforts in green financing build on its mission to make affordable – and increasingly greener – housing accessible in both the multifamily and single-family markets.

"We're honored that Fannie Mae's Single-Family Green Financing efforts played an essential role in the company's 2022 ENERGY STAR recognition," said Arthur Johnson, Vice President, Capital Markets, Fannie Mae. "We look forward to building on our Single-Family Green MBS accomplishments, and further demonstrating our commitment to leading and innovating in green finance."

The Single-Family business has received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition each year since the inception of its Single-Family Green MBS in 2020. These Green Bonds include mortgage loans backed by single-family homes with ENERGY STAR certifications that meet or exceed the national program requirements for ENERGY STAR Certified Homes Version 3.0, which are, on average, 20% more efficient than single-family homes built to code.

Find more information on Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business, Single-Family Green MBS, and our commitment to ESG.

