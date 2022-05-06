Chubb Names Paul Johnstone President of Canadian Operations; John Alfieri to Retire after Nearly Two Decades of Service

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Paul Johnstone will assume the role of Country President of the company's business operations in Canada, subject to regulatory approvals. Currently, Mr. Johnstone serves as Chief Operating Officer in Canada. In his new role, which becomes effective July 1, Mr. Johnstone will have executive operating responsibility for the organization's retail property and casualty insurance business, including its high-net-worth personal lines and accident and health offerings for Canadian-based clients served by independent brokers and agents.

Mr. Johnstone succeeds John Alfieri, who will retire from Chubb in July after serving the company for nearly two decades. Mr. Johnstone will report to Chris Maleno, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Field Operations.

"With nearly 30 years in the Canadian insurance market, Paul is poised to take on his new leadership role," said Mr. Maleno. "His background is broad and deep, with experience in underwriting, marketing and distribution across key client segments and product groups. Chubb has a reputation for its deep management bench, and Paul's promotion demonstrates the strength of our leadership team in our diverse and thriving businesses in Canada."

Mr. Maleno added, "John has been a tremendous colleague and influential leader throughout his career at Chubb. He joined the company in 2004 and played many pivotal roles, including developing the New York Region into what it is today and shaping our Client Executive team and overall field structure for our division that serve large national and multinational commercial clients. Under John's leadership, Chubb's Canadian commercial and personal lines of business have experienced significant growth, in turn preparing his successor to further that upward trajectory. We thank John for his many contributions and wish him the very best in his retirement."

Mr. Johnstone has nearly three decades of experience in the Canadian insurance market, spanning the reinsurance and P&C sectors. Prior to ACE's acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, he served as Senior Vice President, of Chubb's Personal Risk Services business in Canada, where he oversaw the modernization of its operating systems and strategic expansion of distribution. He joined Chubb in 1994 as an associate in Commercial Insurance. Mr. Johnstone holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Windsor and holds a CRM and a Certificate in Public Administration.

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

