SANTÉ Realty Investments boosts Ground Lease expertise with addition of Zane Mead to Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments has announced that Zane Mead has joined its new advisory board called the Founder's Circle. Mr. Mead currently owns the largest privately held oil and gas trucking business in west Texas and eastern New Mexico. Mr. Mead is known for implementing industry leading and innovative ideas in handling oil and water in the fracking industry including its processes of storage, disposal and recycling.

Over the years, Mr. Mead has shown particular expertise in real estate where he has brought his innovative business acumen to engineer value into the numerous properties that he has purchased. Outside of work, Mr. Mead enjoys fly fishing, snow skiing and high-performance offshore boat racing.

Mr. Mead says, "I'd like to think that success as a businessman comes from my ability to see problems and solutions that others might not. I'm very proud of building a third-generation family business from 36 to over 400 employees."

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments says – "Zane Mead, one of the entrepreneurs with the most risk tolerance I know, is an example of how we find people to help us build creative go-to-market strategies like our sale- lease back financing program for real estate developers in our ground lease fund. His knowledge and expertise in successfully running his companies make him a desired addition to the Advisory Board. We are beyond enthusiastic to have him join our team."

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

