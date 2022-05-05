OriginPoint Welcomes John Stewart as EVP of Sales

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginPoint, a digitally driven mortgage origination joint venture between Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) and Guaranteed Rate, Inc. ("Guaranteed Rate") is delighted to welcome John Stewart as its new EVP of National Sales.

In this role, Stewart will oversee all of OriginPoint's sales and recruiting operations. With more than 30 years of mortgage and finance industry experience, he will lead the company's efforts to grow market share by recruiting the "best of the best" industry talent and developing leaders in both sales and operations.

"We are thrilled to have John on board to lead our sales efforts," said James Elliott, President and Managing Officer of OriginPoint. "Having known him for most of my career, John's experience and demonstrated success in the joint venture space is virtually unmatched. Now, more than ever, OriginPoint is positioned to become a dominant player in the industry, and John will be a big part of our success."

Based out of Beverly Hills, Calif., Stewart began his career as a loan originator and worked his way up the sales management ranks, holding leadership positions with some of the largest lenders in the country. Prior to joining OriginPoint, he served as a Division Manager at Guaranteed Rate. Stewart has tremendous experience in mortgage joint ventures, including as president and co-founder of Metrocities Mortgage, a company that was a pioneer and leader in the joint venture space. More recently, Stewart was a co-founder and board member of a large national mortgage joint venture.

"When the opportunity to work at OriginPoint presented itself, I couldn't pass up the chance to join the team," said Stewart. "OriginPoint has a great value proposition for consumers and loan officers, which allows us to better serve homebuyers and deliver a hassle-free mortgage process."

OriginPoint was founded in 2021 as mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, the #1 non-bank jumbo lender in the country, and Compass, the #1 independent real estate brokerage in the country. OriginPoint is bringing together the power of Compass' end-to-end technology platform with Guaranteed Rate's superior digital mortgage to quickly drive growth.

