R.H. Boyd Announces the passing of Chairman Emeritus, Dr. T. B. Boyd III

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Theophilus Bartholomew Boyd III, fourth-generation president/CEO and chairman emeritus of the R.H. Boyd family of companies (RHB).

In 1979, Dr. Boyd became the fourth-generation president/CEO of the company, then known as the National Baptist Publishing Board (NBPB), upon the passing of his father, Dr. T. B. Boyd, Jr., and served in this role with unsurpassed vigor and devotion.

Under his leadership, the NBPB and the National Baptist Congress (NBC) grew at a phenomenal rate.

Upon graduating from Tennessee State University, Dr. Boyd began working full time at NBPB as personnel director, working his way up through the company to gain a full understanding of all operations.

Upon taking the helm of the RHB family of companies, Dr. Boyd remarked: "It is a day of peace, a day of tranquility, a day of progress, and a day of recommitment to the very principles our forefathers laid down before us. Although the mantel has fallen on my shoulders, I will not let it hit the ground."

With a focus on growth and innovation, he designed and built a new corporate headquarters, which was completed in 1974, and launched the groundbreaking New National Baptist Hymnal, which by the early 1990s had more than five million copies in print. He also inspired an innovative dimension of the NBC structure—the Youth Congress Division—designed for children, youth, and young adults, ages 4 through 24, to enhance the church's ability to foster the spiritual growth and development of its younger generation.

His commitment to youth and education continued with the founding of the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, which provides scholarships to students and grants to community organizations.

In October 2017, Dr. Boyd retired and his oldest daughter, Dr. LaDonna Boyd, became the fifth-generation president/CEO of the family of companies. Dr. Boyd was married for nearly 38 years to the former Yvette Duke and had four children—T. B. IV, LaDonna, Shalaé, and Justin.

He was a family-oriented man, and his commitment to faith and community were evident in everything that he did. He was a locally and nationally recognized leader and speaker. Additionally, he had a robust passion for life, enjoying activities such as running marathons, boating, and traveling.

Dr. Boyd was a pillar in the Nashville community who was civically engaged through many endeavors. His affiliations and involvements included Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc., Nashville's Chi Boulé chapter of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, chairman emeritus of Citizens Bank, and former vice-chairman of the board of trustees at Meharry Medical College.

Dr. Boyd was a founding visionary and board member of the new National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville, Tenn., as well as a founding major donor to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. The Boyd Family, R.H. Boyd, and Citizens Bank have exhibits in the NMAAHC.

In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made to the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund in Dr. Boyd's honor at www.rhboyd.com/endowment. Information regarding arrangements is forthcoming.

