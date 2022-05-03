XSET Levels Up Its Chair Game with Mavix

Supporting the future of gaming with clean and bold ergonomics, Mavix named the official gaming chair partner for the organization

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Mavix Gaming , the highly technical and expertly designed gaming chair and accessories company, created for gamers of all levels.

With this agreement, Mavix will be XSET's exclusive gaming chair partner and will outfit XSET's elite roster of athletes, streamers, and esports teams with next-level comfort and the Mavix chair of their choice. In addition, the Mavix logo will be featured across all XSET social headers, and featured on all competitive jerseys. Also included in this high-valued partnership is the development of co-branded merchandise as well as a limited edition co-branded chair collaboration to be released later this year.

"At XSET we are first and foremost dedicated to supporting our athletes and talent, and that starts with having the right equipment," said XSET COO and co-founder Marco Mereu. "We are proud to be partnering with the ergonomic experts at Mavix to help bring the very best to XSET and we are excited to see what we can build together for our fans around the world."

"At Mavix a core part of our culture is continued engagement and involvement within the gaming community, and we could not be more excited to take this a step further by partnering with XSET as their official gaming chair partner," said Tony Mazlish, Mavix President. "As both brands strive to empower all gamers, we look forward to bringing Mavix's ergonomics and gaming comforts to the forefront, through co-branded products, activations and more."

To kick off the partnership, the brands are hosting a giveaway, running now through May 6, 2022, where one lucky winner will receive an M9 Gaming Chair. Participants can enter here for a chance to win. For a limited time, Mavix is also offering $55.55 off gaming chairs at Mavix.com when using code "XSET."

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, and professional athletes such as NFL stars Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert of the New England Patriots. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Mavix

The all-new gaming products company, providing an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix' debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches.

XSET Contact:

press@xset.com

Mavix Contact:

xchair@zimmerman.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mavix