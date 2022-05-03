Passionflix App Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

Passionflix provides millions of users with 24/7 access to premium romance content

ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionflix, the premium streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, announced today that its app is now available 24/7 on VIZIO Smart TVs (NYSE: VZIO).

"We are thrilled to work with VIZIO so that millions of users can now experience the high quality, original romance content that Passionflix fans crave," said Founder and CEO, Tosca Musk. "Our distribution with VIZIO allows us to give our fans on demand, instant access to the entertainment they love."

VIZIO users will have round-the-clock access to Passionflix's large offering of original movies adapted from bestselling romance books, plus an impressive library of all-time favorite romantic classics. Some of the streamer's biggest originals include adaptations of K. Bromberg's Driven Series, Sylvain Reynard's Gabriel's Inferno Series and Jennifer L. Armentrout's Wicked Trilogy. They have optioned more than 30 other titles like #1 NYT bestseller This Man by Jodi Ellen Malpas.

About PASSIONFLIX

PASSIONFLIX is a premium romance-on-demand streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, bringing an empowering focus to the female gaze. PASSIONFLIX is available worldwide online and through an app for mobile, digital entertainment systems, and Smart TVs as well as Amazon Prime (US), Roku and Comcast. Visit PASSIONFLIX.com for more information.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

