Neosec Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Neosec API Security Platform Recognized for Ability to Discover and Monitor Business APIs for Fraud and Misuse

PALO ALTO, Calif. , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work in pioneering a platform that continually discovers and protects an organization's APIs using behavioral analytics to uncover fraud or misuse. On Monday, June 6, Neosec will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments over the last 17 years. Neosec will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats," said Linda Gray Martin, vice president, RSA Conference. "For the last 17 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make a significant impact, and there's no doubt that this year is any different. We're cheering on this year's finalists to carry on the competition's legacy with their game-changing ideas and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future."

Neosec is reinventing application security by bringing XDR techniques to prevent API abuse with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage API security at scale. Neosec prevents attackers from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. These APIs have the potential for fraud and misuse if not properly monitored. The platform enables organizations to discover every API and audit them for risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage. It also delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities. Neosec stops hidden abuse taking place within APIs, bringing new intelligence to application security.

"Being selected for the RSAC Innovation Sandbox is a great honor and underscores the uniqueness of our platform for discovering, monitoring and assessing business APIs for fraud and misuse," said Giora Engel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Neosec. "APIs connect every business to its partners and customers while opening up a new world of potential fraud, theft and abuse. Enterprises must put new safeguards in place to enable digital business while protecting against substantial levels of risk."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on June 6 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor , Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe , Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2022, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About Neosec

Neosec is reinventing application security with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications from threats. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage security at scale. Neosec prevents threats from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. The platform helps organizations discover every API and audit risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage and delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities. Neosec prevents threats and stops abuse hiding within APIs and brings new intelligence to application security. Neosec is based in Palo Alto, California with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit Neosec.com.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

