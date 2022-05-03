Mommy's Bliss Expands Product Portfolio Focused on Postnatal Support and Kids

Premier wellness brand set to launch new products in 2022 all made in North America

RICHMOND, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mommy's Bliss, a premier wellness company that has been a leader in bringing innovative, high-quality products to families across the country through national retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens, is set to introduce nine new products in 2022, all made in the United States and Canada. The new products from Mommy's Bliss center around postnatal care for mothers, sleep support and eczema relief for babies and new immunity-boosting vitamins for children.

"Whether it's discovering new ways to improve business processes or developing new-to-market products, Mommy's Bliss sees innovation as a pillar in all we do," said Yasmin Kaderali, CEO of Mommy's Bliss. "Parents trust us to provide them with premium products that offer solutions to some of the most common issues facing young families. We are excited to deliver on this trust with nine new products focused on postnatal care for fourth trimester moms, sleep and immunity supplements for babies and children, and a skin care support system for families struggling with their baby's eczema."

The introduction of these new products within the Mommy's Bliss portfolio positions the company to continue to expand its category leadership and be a competitive force within the baby, kid and pre- and post-natal wellness categories.

New Post-Natal Care for Moms

New moms in their fourth trimester need unique support, both mentally and physically. Mommy's Bliss has developed three new products to support women's mood and physical recovery during this time.

Mommy's Bliss "Lift My Mood" Postnatal Support Gummy (60 count, SRP $19.99)

This postnatal supplement may help reduce feelings of normal postpartum stress, with ashwagandha and without the top 8 allergens, gluten or gelatin. Raspberry-flavored and safe for nursing mothers, these gummies are specially formulated to help support a balanced, healthy mood, so new moms and their newborns can enjoy easier early bonding.

Mommy's Bliss "Reset My Body" Postnatal Gummy (60 count, SRP: $19.99)

Specially formulated to help mom recover and feel recharged after birth, so both she and her newborn can thrive, this postnatal supplement supports post-partum healing and joint health, with biotin for healthy hair, skin, and nails, collagen for joint health, and antioxidant vitamin C & zinc to support immunity. These natural lemon-flavored gummies are free of gluten, artificial colors and flavors, and the top 8 allergens.

Mommy's Bliss h.soothe™ Hemorrhoid Cream (1oz, SRP: $8.99)

Crafted with gentle ingredients like lanolin and glycerin, Mommy's Bliss h.soothe™ Hemorrhoid Cream provides rapid relief from the discomfort, pain and itchiness associated with pre- or post-partum hemorrhoids. The medicated and unscented formula helps shrink swollen tissue and offers multi-symptom relief in an easy-to-dispense tube with applicator. Made in the USA, the cream is also free from free from fragrances, parabens, and phthalates.

New Eczema Ease Skin Support System

According to the National Eczema Association, atopic dermatitis affects 13% of all children under the age of 18 in the United States. Parents looking for solutions to help from the inside out will welcome this new skin support system.

Baby Skin Support Probiotic Drops (0.51 fl oz / 30 ml, SRP: $26.99)

Part of the Mommy's Bliss Eczema Ease skin support system, these ingestible probiotic drops provide skin support from the inside out. Each serving of the flavorless, non-GMO drops contains 6 billion cells of the clinically researched probiotic strain Lactobacillus Rhamnosus HN001 to support baby's skin health. This is the newest addition to the Mommy's Bliss liquid probiotic line and is one of three new products in the Mommy's Bliss Eczema Ease System.

Baby Eczema Ease Daily Moisturizer (5 oz topical, SRP: $9.99)

Part of the Mommy's Bliss Eczema Ease Skin Support System, this gentle and silky-textured lotion is made with a nourishing blend of colloidal oatmeal (1%), shea butter and olive oil to provide daily protection for baby's skin from irritation caused by eczema. Parents can feel confident using Baby Eczema Ease Daily Moisturizer head to toe to soothe, moisturize and comfort dry and irritated skin caused by eczema. Allergen free, fragrance free, paraben free, and phthalate free. Recognized by the National Eczema Association with the Seal of Acceptance™.

Eczema Ease Spot Treatment (2 oz topical, SRP: $8.99)

Part of the Mommy's Bliss Eczema Ease Skin Support System, this healing ointment is used to relieve itchiness and discomfort caused by eczema flare-ups. The concentrated formula has 2% colloidal oatmeal, which creates a protective barrier for sensitive skin while moisturizing with shea butter and olive oil. Allergen free, fragrance free, paraben free, and phthalate free. Recognized by the National Eczema Association with the Seal of Acceptance™.

New Baby and Kids Vitamins

The global pandemic has increased parents' demands for products focused on immunity. The three new vitamins introduced in 2022 build on this immunity support with additional benefits, from sleep to helping children connect to a feeling of calm.

Organic Baby Bedtime Drops + Overnight Immunity Support, (2 oz syrup, SPR: $9.99)

When baby gets a good night's sleep, the whole family thrives. Mommy's Bliss new Organic Baby Bedtime Drops promote restful sleep with the Mommy's Bliss gentle Bedtime Bliss Blend of organic chamomile, passionflower, and lemon balm, while supporting overnight immunity with organic elderberry & vitamin C. No added sugar, alcohol, artificial flavors or colors; free of melatonin and the top 8 allergens. For babies 4 months and older. National Sleep Foundation certified and USDA certified organic.

Kids Organic Immunity Gummy (60 count, $14.99)

The new Kids Organic Immunity Gummy supports healthy immune function in kids, 2+ years old, with organic elderberry, vitamin C and zinc. Free of artificial flavors, colors and gelatin, this delicious berry-flavored gummy is USDA Certified Organic.

Kids Feel Calm Gummy (60 count, $16.99)

This innovative addition to the well-rounded line of children's supplements from Mommy's Bliss contains magnesium, L-theanine, vitamin B6 and chamomile to help relax the body and support a sense of calm in kids, 4+ years and older. Sugar-free, heart-shaped and raspberry lemonade-flavored, these fun gummies are drug-free and non-habit-forming, and can be taken day or night. They are made in Canada and free of artificial flavors, colors and gelatin.

Learn more about Mommy's Bliss and the new products by visiting mommysbliss.com, and join the mom community @mommysbliss on Instagram and facebook.com/MommysBliss.

ABOUT MOMMY'S BLISS® – MOM-DESIGNED PEACE OF MIND

Mommy's Bliss helps moms and babies find comfort in connection with products crafted from wise ingredients. The company was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant colic and fussiness for years while working in Scotland. When she moved to the U.S., she was astonished that the "magical" Gripe Water formula she relied on wasn't available here. So, she set out to create her own, and Mommy's Bliss was born. The company is now headquartered in Richmond, Calif., and led by Roshan's daughter, CEO Yasmin Kaderali. Mommy's Bliss crafts a variety of safe and gentle supplements for mom, baby, and kids, including a cough relief line, products for digestive health that include Gripe Water and gas drops, and probiotics, immunity support, and vitamins. Learn more at www.mommysbliss.com.

