EltaMD® PARTNERS WITH DERMATOLOGISTS AND CELEBRITY DANCER WITNEY CARSON FOR ITS HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES & TOES CAMPAIGN DURING SKIN CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, EltaMD Skin Care, the #1 Dermatologist-recommended, trusted and personally used professional sunscreen brand is partnering with well-known Dermatologists as well as celebrity dancer and skin cancer survivor Witney Carson for its Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes campaign by promoting sun safety education and awareness on skin cancer prevention.

"When it comes to skin cancer, prevention and early detection is everything."

"One of my biggest challenges is encouraging my patients to wear sunscreen daily, which is a struggle I know many Dermatologists face. In fact, the stats show that 90% of Americans skip their daily sunscreen, and nearly half of Americans are not wearing it at all, so the need to educate consumers on the importance of daily sunscreen use has never been greater," said Dr. Melissa Levin, board-certified Dermatologist and Founder, Entière Dermatology located in New York City. "While these stats are alarming, they are also preventable. When it comes to skin cancer, prevention and early detection is everything. This means scheduling your annual skin health exams with a board-certified Dermatologist and wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily on all parts of the body."

"Our commitment has always been to support physicians and the vital role they play in patient care and we do this not only by developing a wide array of wearable sunscreen formulations to choose from, but also through education," says Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer, CP Skin Health. "This year for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we are expanding our Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes campaign launched last year to include an effort that highlights the importance of early detection, encouraging everyone to look closely as they check their skin from head to toe. By paying attention to what can easily be missed, we can better protect our skin and help reduce the risk of developing skin cancer."

To help drive awareness on the importance of taking a proactive approach to sun safety, EltaMD has partnered with professional dancer and melanoma skin cancer survivor, Witney Carson of Dancing With The Stars."When I was diagnosed with melanoma nine years ago, it was a wakeup call," says Witney. "Until this experience, I didn't realize that people in their 20s could get skin cancer, or that I could get it on my foot! But the reality is everyone is at risk to the harmful effects of the sun, especially when skin is unprotected. Today, my family and I make it a priority to apply and reapply through the day a broad-spectrum sunscreen to all parts of the body, most especially the often-overlooked areas like ears, nose, lips, hands, and yes, even the tops of our feet!"

Starting May 2, Melanoma Monday, consumers can participate in the EltaMD Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes Sweepstakes hosted on the site, for a chance to win a complete Sun Prize Pack with sun protection from your head to your toes. Also starting in May, EltaMD will spread a sun safety message around the country by sponsoring mobile skin cancer education and screening programs, including the Skin Cancer Foundation Destination Healthy Skin Tour and the Colorado Melanoma Foundation Sun Bus Tour visiting more than 60 US cities. Follow @eltamdskincare on Instagram, watch the campaign video or visit eltamd.com/skincancerawareness to learn more.

