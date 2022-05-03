Bragg Survey Reveals Consumer Perception About Health Claims of Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Supplements

58% of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) users who use ACV products for health reasons think ACV gummies have the same health benefits as liquid ACV

Yet no gummy supplement has been found to deliver anywhere near the clinically proven amount of active ingredient acetic acid (750 mg) required to deliver key health benefits

ACV gummy category under scrutiny for misleading health claims

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., ("Bragg"), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar (ACV), today announced findings from a national consumer survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos regarding the perception of health benefits of ACV in liquid and supplement forms.

Half of respondents (50%) say they currently use, or have previously used ACV for health and wellness reasons. Among current users of ACV, 58% believe that apple cider vinegar gummies provide the same health benefits as liquid apple cider vinegar. However, external scientific research shows that this is a misconception, and that ACV gummies do not contain enough acetic acid, the ingredient clinically proven to support the key health that unlocks health benefits of ACV – namely supporting healthy blood glucose levels, supporting healthy cholesterol levels, and helping to manage weight. In fact, the leading ACV gummy brand was advised by The National Advertising Division (NAD) of the Better Business Bureau's National Programs to remove health claims twice ( Mar 2021 and Jan 2022 ), due to the lack of active ingredients. In addition, gummies almost always contain added sugar, which helps with taste, but certainly does not help with blood sugar levels.

"First and foremost, we want consumers to be aware of unsubstantiated health claims of ACV supplements delivered in gummy supplement format, and we advocate for more transparency in product labeling," says Linda Boardman, Bragg's CEO. "In order for the survey findings we are issuing today to have been even more impactful, we would have had to provide them to the National Advertising Division at the time when we originally issued our complaint about the questionable health claims of the leading ACV gummy brand's products. Though we have evidence of consumer confusion caused by that particular product in the marketplace, as explained here, this evidence was not admissible for the NAD's review process. Still, we feel a responsibility to shine a light on the truth about ACV gummies and we are pleased that our efforts are making a difference."

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies – Supplement or Candy?

Apple cider vinegar has been used for years by consumers as part of their health and wellness routines. 750 mg of acetic acid, the active ingredient in apple cider vinegar, has been clinically proven in 30 studies with over 1,000 participants, including two comprehensive meta-analyses in 2021 (one from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics published by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the other from BioMed Central complementary medicine and therapies published by the International Society for Complementary Medicine Research ), to provide many health benefits, including supporting healthy cholesterol, blood sugar, and weight levels.

"Third-party lab testing shows that you would have to take 30 of the leading ACV gummy to equal one daily dose of liquid ACV (one tablespoon)," said Diane Kull, VP of R&D and Quality at Bragg.

"It's clear that consumers expect to receive the health benefits of liquid ACV when they take ACV gummies, and they're putting trust in brands that are dancing around the edges about health claims," adds Boardman. "When ACV gummies with no redeeming health benefits flood the market, they can taint the entire ACV category. Here at Bragg, we are proud to lead the industry with products backed by science, and we are also explicitly distancing our brand from competitive products with fantastical claims and nothing to back them up. Imagine a person with blood sugar issues taking sugary gummies to help manage their blood sugar! We don't think it should be so confusing for consumers."

Boardman continues, "Simply put, Bragg ACV products, whether in liquid, shot, drink, or supplement form, provide an efficacious daily dose of 750 mg of acetic acid per serving, making our products the best choice for health-conscious consumers. We also know it would take 30 of the leading gummies to equal a daily dose of Bragg ACV liquid (one tablespoon) or Bragg ACV supplements (three capsules). That is a significant difference."

Bragg is Committed to the Science

Trusted authorities in the field of micronutrients and their impact on overall health and wellness, Bragg's Scientific Advisory Board includes Dr. Jeffrey B. Blumberg, PhD; Dr. Edwin McDonald, MD; and McKel Kooienga, RD. This expert Board was assembled to help guide product development and provide insights into the many benefits of ACV.

Dr. Blumberg, a Professor Emeritus of nutrition science and policy at Tufts University, advises "Consumers should know to look for ACV products with labels that list proper dose (750 mg) of acetic acid and have no added sugar. That can be difficult when many brands do not offer that detail on their nutritional label. Those products should be avoided. Also, if a label lists an amount of 'apple cider vinegar powder,' one cannot assume that means the appropriate dose of acetic acid is included. In fact, most formulas use ACV of 5% acid content, meaning 750 mg of ACV powder yields just 37.5mg of acetic acid – or 5% of the clinically proven daily dosage. Considering the amount of money consumers spend on non-efficacious ACV gummies which have very little acetic acid, ACV gummies seem like very expensive candy more than anything else."

"Bragg's Scientific Advisory Board – of which I am a member – has reviewed third-party lab testing of 23 other ACV supplements and gummies available to consumers. No other brand on the market offers anything close to the efficacious dose of acetic acid within their recommended serving sizes," said Dr. McDonald, gastroenterologist at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Other Manufacturers Are Steering Clear of Gummy Trend

In an article published in William Hood & Company's Global Consumer & Living Well Newsletter in October 2021 , Pharmavite Executive Vice President Tobe Cohen said: "We can't see how taking half a bottle of gummies to get an efficacious dose of the apple cider vinegar makes any sense when the goal is good nutrition and weight loss."

About Bragg

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements, and more. Bragg is available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, as well as Amazon and bragg.com for purchase. For more information, please visit bragg.com .

