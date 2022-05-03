AIRBNB.ORG AND ALIGHT ARE OPENING DOORS TO HOUSING SOLUTIONS FOR REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE

Global Humanitarian Organizations Partner Together to Provide Safe Spaces and Services

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based global humanitarian organization Alight and Airbnb.org – an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating temporary stays for people in moments of crisis – have joined forces to aid refugees fleeing Ukraine. Since March, Alight has had teams on the ground acting as housing guides to meet and assist new arrivals at the Ukraine/Poland border, and providing essential resources including safe shelter and guidance for refugees on their journey.

Alight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alight) (PRNewswire)

"As we have entered into an ever changing crisis situation, it was not enough to provide just the immediate essentials that people in Ukraine needed as they fled, but receiving the initial grant from Airbnb.org has enabled our team members to guide these families and individuals to safe and comforting homes," stated Alight CEO and Airbnb.org Board Member Jocelyn Wyatt. "Having partners that are intrinsically aligned with our own core values brings a human touch to the work that makes displaced populations feel whole, and gives them hope for a brighter tomorrow."

Airbnb.org allows Hosts on Airbnb – as well as those who have never hosted before but want to step up in times of crisis – to provide free and discounted stays to people impacted by emergencies, as an alternative to other shelter options. Airbnb.org is proud to work with governments and trusted partners, including Alight, to reach the communities that most need assistance.

In late February, Airbnb.org announced that it would offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine – and to date, more than 16,000 guests have received this support. Through this vital partnership with Airbnb.org, Alight alone has booked hundreds of families directly into temporary housing – 3,825 safe, secure nights so far.

"Our commitment to empowering like-minded organizations with resources and tools that advance equity in communities has made Airbnb.org's partnership with Alight a natural step in supporting those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine," said Airbnb co-founder and Airbnb.org Chairman Joe Gebbia. "I had the chance to witness first hand the work that Alight is doing to thoughtfully connect refugees fleeing Ukraine to safe housing and community – with Airbnb.org's infrastructure and support – and I am grateful for our partnership and for their dedication to providing these services."

In conjunction with Alight, Airbnb.org is also working with Alight partner ORAM (Organization for Refugee, Asylum and Migration) to provide safe shelter for LGBTQ+ refugees fleeing persecution in Ukraine.

Please visit Alight's Ukrainian Response page to learn more about this vital work.

About ALIGHT Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2021, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the eleventh consecutive year, celebrating more than a decade of impactful work.

About AIRBNB.ORG Airbnb.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating temporary stays for people in times of crisis around the world. Airbnb.org operates independently and leverages Airbnb, Inc.'s technology, services, and other resources at no charge to carry out Airbnb.org's charitable purpose. The inspiration for Airbnb.org began in 2012 with a single host named Shell who opened up her home to people impacted by Hurricane Sandy. This sparked a movement and marked the beginning of a program that allows Hosts on Airbnb to provide stays for people in times of need. Since then, the program has evolved to focus on emergency response and to help provide stays to evacuees, relief workers, refugees, asylum seekers, and frontline workers fighting the spread of COVID-19. Hosts have offered to open up their homes and helped provide accommodations to 100,000 people in times of need. Airbnb.org is a separate and independent entity from Airbnb, Inc. Airbnb, Inc. does not charge service fees for Airbnb.org supported stays on its platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alight