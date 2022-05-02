TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.8,416 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,728 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.8,416 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.3,728 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.8,416 million, compared to Ps.6,356 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.4,688 million, from Ps.3,679 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,728 million, from Ps.2,677 million the previous year. The company posted an operating profit of Ps.976 million, compared to Ps.658 million a year ago. Total Play reported net income of Ps.477 million, from a loss of Ps.216 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenue from services

The growth in the company's revenue in the period is mainly the result of an increase in sales in the residential segment, due to greater demand from households for Total Play's telecommunications services.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 27%, as a result of a 15% increase in service costs and a 37% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,870 million, from Ps.1,627 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, leasing of connection links and licenses for the operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.2,818 million, from Ps.2,052 million, reflects higher expenses for services, advertising and promotion, as well as maintenance, in the context of increasing coverage.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.3,728 million compared to Ps.2,677 million in the previous year.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Growth of Ps.733 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of user acquisition costs — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.

Increase of Ps.352 million in interest expense, derived mainly from growth in long-term financial debt.

Foreign exchange gain of Ps.742 million this quarter, compared to a loss of Ps.274 million a year ago, as a result of the net liability monetary position in dollars, together with the appreciation of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar this period, from depreciation the previous year.

Total Play reported a net income of Ps.477 million, from a net loss of Ps.216 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, the company's debt with costs was Ps.41,275 million, compared to Ps.27,503 million in the previous year.

The growth of the debt balance is mainly related to the placement of Senior Notes in international markets for US$600 million, in September 2021.

The lease liability was Ps.5,804 million, compared to Ps.4,209 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Rolando Villarreal Samantha Pescador + 52 (55) 1720 9167 + 52 (55) 1720 9167 +52 (55) 3032 3639 jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Mexican pesos)





































1Q21

1Q22

Change

$ %

$ %

$ %

















Revenue from services 6,356 100%

8,416 100%

2,060 32%

















Cost of services (1,627) (26%)

(1,870) (22%)

(243) (15%)

















Gross profit 4,729 74%

6,546 78%

1,817 38%

















General expenses (2,052) (32%)

(2,818) (33%)

(766) (37%)

















EBITDA 2,677 42%

3,728 44%

1,051 39%

















Depreciation and amortization (2,019) (32%)

(2,752) (33%)

(733) (36%) Other income (expenses) - Net - 0%

- 0%

- 0%

















Operating profit (loss) 658 10%

976 12%

318 48%

















Financial cost:















Interest revenue 14 0%

14 0%

- 0% Accrued interest expense (562) (9%)

(914) (11%)

(352) (63%) Other financial (expenses) income - Net (43) (1%)

(138) (2%)

(95) (221%) Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net (274) (4%)

742 9%

1,016 371%

















Profit (loss) before income tax provision (207) (3%)

680 8%

887 429%

















Income tax provision (9) (0%)

(203) (2%)

(194) (2156%)

















Net income (loss) for the period (216) (3%)

477 6%

693 321%



















TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos)























As of March 31,









2021



2022



Change



$ %

$ %

$ % Assets

















CURRENT ASSETS

















Cash and cash

46 0%

1,774 3%

1,728 3749% Restricted cash in trusts

1,097 2%

1,463 2%

366 33% Customers - net

2,348 5%

4,461 6%

2,113 90% Other receivables and recoverable taxes

3,667 7%

3,904 6%

237 6% Inventories

1,601 3%

1,987 3%

386 24% Prepaid expenses

410 1%

433 1%

23 6% Total current assets

9,169 18%

14,022 20%

4,852 53%



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Property, plant and equipment - Net

35,141 71%

48,816 70%

13,675 39% Rights-of-use assets -Net

3,896 8%

5,366 8%

1,470 38% Other non-current assets

1,481 3%

1,632 2%

151 10% Total non-current assets

40,517 82%

55,814 80%

15,297 38% Total assets

49,686 100%

69,836 100%

20,149 41%



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

















Short-term financial debt

646 1%

2,901 4%

2,255 349% Trade payables

7,635 15%

9,085 13%

1,450 19% Other payables and taxes

2,319 5%

3,642 5%

1,323 57% Derivative financial instruments

75 0%

573 1%

498 n.m. Lease liabilities

1,466 3%

1,735 2%

269 18% Total short-term liabilities

12,140 24%

17,936 26%

5,796 48%



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term financial debt

26,857 54%

38,374 55%

11,517 43% Trade payables

16 0%

4 0%

(12) (75%) Other long-term payables

108 0%

642 1%

534 493% Lease liabilities

2,743 6%

4,069 6%

1,326 48% Total long-term liabilities

29,725 60%

43,090 62%

13,365 45% Total liabilities

41,865 84%

61,026 87%

19,161 46%



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,822 16%

8,810 13%

988 13% Total stockholders' equity and liabilities

49,686 100%

69,836 100%

20,149 41%





















TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



















Years ended







March 31,







2021 2022 Operating activities:









(Loss) income before income tax provision





(207) 680 Items not requiring the use of resources:









Depreciation and amortization





2,019 2,752 Employee benefits





5 9 Items related to investing or financing activities:









Accrued interest income





(14) (14) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions





562 914 Valuation of financial derivative instruments





(139) 795







2,226 5,135 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:









Customers and unearned revenue





29 (711) Other receivables





(18) 18 Related parties, net





(46) 8 Taxes to be recovered





(211) 399 Inventories





20 (107) Advance payments





(3) 34 Trade payables





(375) (227) Other payables





164 (118)











Cash flows generated by operating activities





1,785 4,430











Investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(3,838) (5,138) Other assets





15 8 Collected interest





14 14











Cash flows (used in) investing activities





(3,808) (5,115)











Financing activities:









Loans received





1,310 (220) Leasing cash flows





(395) (487) Interest payment





(483) (969) Restricted Cash in Trusts





174 (577) Reverse factoring





(324) 545











Net cash flows generated by financing activities





282 (1,708)











Increase in cash and cash equivalents





(1,741) (2,392) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year





1,787 4,166











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year





46 1,774













View original content:

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V.