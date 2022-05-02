Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@ambow.com or the Company's Investor Relations at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 12th Floor, Tower 1, Financial Street, Chang'an Center, Shijingshan District, Beijing 100043, China.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

Email: ir@ambow.com

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.