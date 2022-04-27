PSB HOLDING CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

PRESTON, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX:PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.00 million ($.65 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.21 million ($.80 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a decline of 17.5%. The decline in net income was primarily attributable to a reduction in revenue associated with the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").
Performance Review
Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program
The Bank's participation in the SBA's PPP, established in April 2020, contributed more significantly to financial performance during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Provident originated PPP loans totaling $29.27 million and recognized fee income net of costs (amortized as a loan yield adjustment) of $667,000. PPP loan principal forgiven by the SBA and principal payments received totaled $17.35 million during the first quarter 2021. During the same period of 2022, no PPP loans were originated as the program was closed, $1.08 million in loans were forgiven and net fee income totaling $49,000 was recognized. As of March 31, 2022, all PPP loans had been forgiven or repaid in full and all related fee income had been recognized.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.05% during the first quarter 2022 compared to 3.45% during the same period in 2021. The NIM benefited from higher PPP revenue as noted above during the first quarter 2021.
First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021
In addition to the reduced revenue associated with PPP lending activities previously noted, net income during the first quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale of loans of $66,000 and higher salaries and benefits expense of $152,000, offset by lower interest expense of $260,000, lower loan loss provision expense of $65,000, higher deposit service charge income of $58,000 and lower occupancy expense of $51,000. Gain on sale of loans totaled $194,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $260,000 during the same period in 2021. The decline in mortgage banking activity was largely driven by rising interest rates. The increase in salaries and benefits was largely driven by a reduction in salary deferrals associated with loan origination activity totaling $80,000 and an increase in deferred compensation expense of $33,000. Lower interest expense reflected the continued benefit of the repricing of the Bank's time deposit portfolio to lower interest rates. Higher deposit service charge income reflected increased transaction-based fee income including overdraft fees and ATM transaction fees.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
Assets totaled $576.1 million at March 31, 2022, increasing $4.4 million or .8% compared to March 31, 2021. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $510.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $485.6 million at March 31, 2021, representing growth of 5.1%. Gross loans, exclusive of PPP loans, totaled $361.8 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $27.1 million or 8.1% compared to March 31, 2021. Stockholders' Equity totaled $44.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $51.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $48.6 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity was driven by growth in unrealized losses associated with the Bank's investment portfolio held as available for sale ("AFS"). As of March 31, 2022, accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the AFS portfolio totaled $8.5 million compared to $846,000 at December 31, 2021 and a gain of $39,000 at March 31, 2021. The significant increase in unrealized losses at March 31, 2022 was largely driven by a dramatic jump in market rates during the month of March 2022 as the market attempted to digest commentary from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to combat inflationary pressures. These unrealized losses are not included in regulatory capital and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .54% of total assets compared to .38% at the end of 2021 and .34% at March 31, 2021.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "We are pleased with our performance during the first quarter of 2022 given the loss of revenue associated with PPP lending activities. While challenges lie ahead as inflation and increasing interest rates pressure the economy, our team will continue to work to grow the bank in a prudent and efficient manner."
PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
Percent change from
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 18,460,176
$ 36,100,150
$ 44,956,382
-48.9%
-58.9%
Investment securities
170,059,221
167,167,082
122,078,560
1.7%
39.3%
Loans held for sale
551,333
1,879,591
1,414,221
-70.7%
-61.0%
Loans receivable
361,769,294
357,800,695
383,048,584
1.1%
-5.6%
Less allowance for loan losses
3,879,999
3,892,115
3,675,068
-0.3%
5.6%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
357,889,295
353,908,580
379,373,516
1.1%
-5.7%
Property and equipment
6,675,962
6,879,131
8,196,751
-3.0%
-18.6%
Bank-owned life insurance
11,992,749
11,918,526
8,712,098
0.6%
37.7%
Lease assets
2,618,952
2,720,578
2,443,106
-3.7%
7.2%
Accrued interest receivable
1,416,420
1,344,283
1,484,262
5.4%
-4.6%
Other assets
6,481,282
3,119,329
3,044,696
107.8%
112.9%
Total assets
$ 576,145,390
$ 585,037,250
$ 571,703,592
-1.5%
0.8%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 184,102,127
$ 191,144,058
$ 210,026,953
-3.7%
-12.3%
Interest-bearing
309,335,115
303,379,512
263,682,755
2.0%
17.3%
Total deposits
493,437,242
494,523,570
473,709,708
-0.2%
4.2%
Repurchase agreements
17,098,195
16,104,671
11,891,020
6.2%
43.8%
FHLB advances and other borrowing
16,693,796
18,220,887
32,801,481
-8.4%
-49.1%
Lease liabilities
2,834,924
2,930,961
2,639,068
-3.3%
7.4%
Other liabilities
1,176,330
1,677,656
2,016,381
-29.9%
-41.7%
Total liabilities
531,240,487
533,457,745
523,057,658
-0.4%
1.6%
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
and retained earnings
53,444,088
52,425,553
48,607,166
1.9%
10.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
income
(8,539,185)
(846,048)
38,768
Total stockholders' equity
44,904,903
51,579,505
48,645,934
-12.9%
-7.7%
Total liabilities and equity
$ 576,145,390
$ 585,037,250
$ 571,703,592
-1.5%
0.8%
Book value per common share
$ 29.48
$ 33.86
$ 31.93
-12.9%
-7.7%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March, 31
2022
2021
% Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 3,916,572
$ 4,763,112
-17.8%
Investment securities
659,878
423,879
55.7%
Other interest income
7,897
6,144
28.5%
Total interest income
4,584,347
5,193,135
-11.7%
Interest expense
Deposits
362,805
534,280
-32.1%
Repurchase agreements
1,293
1,079
19.8%
FHLB advances
91,688
175,472
-47.7%
Other borrowings
29,563
34,937
-15.4%
Total interest expense
485,349
745,768
-34.9%
Net interest income
4,098,998
4,447,367
-7.8%
Provision for loan losses
25,000
90,000
-72.2%
Net interest income after provision
4,073,998
4,357,367
-6.5%
Noninterest income
Service charges
475,093
417,139
13.9%
Gain on sale of loans
194,246
260,464
-25.4%
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
0.0%
Other noninterest income
82,262
53,264
54.4%
Total noninterest income
751,601
730,867
2.8%
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,960,659
1,808,276
8.4%
Occupancy
462,526
513,208
-9.9%
Data processing and software
316,011
312,620
1.1%
Other noninterest expense
787,715
839,505
-6.2%
Total noninterest expense
3,526,911
3,473,609
1.5%
Net income before tax
1,298,688
1,614,625
-19.6%
Tax expense
297,753
401,375
-25.8%
Net income
$ 1,000,935
$ 1,213,250
-17.5%
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.65
$ 0.80
-17.9%
HISTORICAL TRENDS / QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(unaudited)
2022
2021
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 3,916,572
$ 4,361,123
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
Investment securities
659,878
566,608
502,460
485,823
423,879
Other interest income
7,897
13,907
13,540
6,688
6,144
Total interest income
4,584,347
4,941,638
5,716,935
5,459,913
5,193,135
Interest expense
Deposits
362,805
434,397
490,718
507,708
534,280
Repurchase agreements
1,293
1,375
1,466
891
1,079
FHLB advances
91,688
101,801
109,882
163,552
175,472
Other borrowings
29,563
31,250
32,967
34,341
34,937
Total interest expense
485,349
568,823
635,033
706,492
745,768
Net interest income
4,098,998
4,372,815
5,081,902
4,753,421
4,447,367
Provision for loan losses
25,000
230,000
120,000
120,000
90,000
Net interest income after provision
4,073,998
4,142,815
4,961,902
4,633,421
4,357,367
Noninterest income
Service charges
475,093
485,620
480,290
445,963
417,139
Gain on sale of loans
194,246
314,859
407,328
337,422
260,464
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
-
4,310
-
Other noninterest income
82,262
82,327
80,747
64,069
53,264
Total noninterest income
751,601
882,806
968,365
851,764
730,867
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
1,960,659
1,977,495
2,063,437
1,820,550
1,808,276
Occupancy
462,526
590,861
512,155
508,652
513,208
Data processing and software
316,011
311,239
408,523
308,194
312,620
Other noninterest expense
787,715
883,182
893,689
790,844
839,505
Total noninterest expense
3,526,911
3,762,777
3,877,804
3,428,240
3,473,609
Net income before tax
1,298,688
1,262,844
2,052,463
2,056,945
1,614,625
Tax expense
297,753
247,113
528,699
525,953
401,375
Net income
$ 1,000,935
$ 1,015,731
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.65
$ 0.66
$ 1.00
$ 1.00
$ 0.80
Supplemental Data
PPP loans - net fee income
$ 49,492
$ 418,004
$ 1,207,559
$ 832,733
$ 667,482
PPP loans - balance at period end
$ -
$ 1,096,939
$ 11,536,310
$ 29,298,232
$ 48,411,520
View original content:
SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.