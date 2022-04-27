Mozart Data Raises $15 Million to Make Data Infrastructure and Tools Accessible to Start-Ups

New Snowflake integration gives Mozart customers access to powerful data tools as part of its all-in-one platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Data, the all-in-one modern data platform, today announced it raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Craft Ventures with participation from Goldcrest Capital, Spearhead, Apollo Projects, and Valor Equity Partners. Mozart Data provides a Snowflake data warehouse, ETL, transformation, and other no-code tools to consolidate, organize, and clean company data before the analysis stage. Mozart's all-in-one data platform decreases company time and resources spent on building and maintaining data infrastructure. The new funding brings the company's total funds raised to $21M.

Mozart Data (PRNewswire)

"We're empowering customers of all technical levels to build best-in-class data stacks in under an hour," said Peter Fishman, CEO and Co-Founder of Mozart Data. "Companies can give teams the power to get the data they need without being blocked by engineering, and instead use their time to focus on the analysis that produces unique insights about their business."

Since raising its seed round in 2020, Mozart Data has had more than a 500% increase in annual recurring revenue. The new round of funding will help Mozart Data hone in on its current product, while introducing additional offerings such as the ability to support customers with existing Snowflake databases. Now, companies with a Snowflake account will be able to plug their database into Mozart Data's platform, gaining access to a collection of powerful data tools.

Mozart Data helps companies work with data more efficiently, spend less time managing their data pipelines, and empower less technical users with easy-to-use features including:

ETL : Over 300 data connectors available for users to easily extract data from databases, CRMs, ad platforms, payment providers, and other systems without any coding. Push cleaned data into a business intelligence tool or spreadsheet for visualization and reporting.

Data Warehouse : Overcome siloed data by consolidating data from multiple sources in a Snowflake warehouse.

Data Transformation : Automate cleaning and preparing data for analysis, create a single source of truth, and ensure everyone works with the most recent and cleanest data. Automatically capture a record of your data at regular intervals for auditing and history tracking.

Data Cataloging and Observability : Data lineage, version history, and run history provide a look into what's happening in the pipeline so users can quickly identify and debug problems.

Data Reliability: Increase reliability and trust with proactive alerts when an error is detected.

"Mozart Data lowers the barrier to building a modern data stack," said Brian Murray, Partner and COO, Craft Ventures. "By bundling and connecting best-in-class data infrastructure, Mozart empowers teams of any stage to orchestrate their businesses more intelligently."

Read more about Mozart Data's modern data platform here

About Mozart Data

Mozart Data is the all-in-one modern data platform that gives anyone the tools to consolidate, organize, and prepare data for analysis. Mozart Data is on a mission to empower anyone to get the most out of their data without engineering or technical knowledge. Businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, use Mozart Data to power their data infrastructure and free up their teams to focus on the data engineering and analysis that's unique to them. Learn more at https://www.mozartdata.com/ .

