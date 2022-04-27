LITTLE CAESARS® PURSUES BUFFALO EXPANSION, TARGETING 11 STORES BY 2023

Leading global pizza chain looks forward to expanding its territory in an established, food-trendy market by actively seeking multi-unit agreements

DETROIT and BUFFALO, N.Y., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is looking to offer a slice of its franchise business to Buffalo, NY entrepreneurs with the goal of opening at least 11 new stores in the coming years. The global, family-owned pizza chain aims to secure this expansion by signing three multi-unit franchise agreements by 2023.

LC Logo (PRNewswire)

"Demand for our brand is strong in Buffalo, and we're aiming to give consumers and entrepreneurs more of what they want," said Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S. Development. "Buffalo has a flourishing entrepreneurial community, and it's also a city that knows its food, and we are eager to grow our footprint there."

With four franchise locations currently open and operating in the area, Little Caesars is building momentum to expand, currently seeking both single-unit and multi-unit investors looking to grow their business endeavors.

Potential prospects interested in learning more about Little Caesars and its growth opportunities in Buffalo are invited to attend an exclusive, live webinar on Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. EDT. To register for this free event hosted by key members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, please visit bit.ly/LCEBuffalo.

"To create and support development opportunities for franchise prospects, Little Caesars is looking for innovative markets where there is growth potential," said Sherwood. "The Little Caesars brand and business model is the right fit for the Buffalo market, which has a growing younger demographic as well as increased investments in technology and innovation."

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com .

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Little Caesars