goodnest Launches Parenting Movement with the First-Ever Reusable Baby Care Product Line

goodnest brand debuts sustainable products that are gentle on babies and the planet to take baby steps toward changing the future of parenting with support from Ashley Tisdale and Tan France – products exclusively available at Target®

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- goodnest, a new and innovative sustainable baby care brand, introduces the first-ever reusable silicone baby wash bottles with gentle 3-in-1 dissolvable tablets and refillable baby balm and on-the-go magic wash sheets to eliminate water waste, single use plastics, and promote more environmentally balanced parenting practices. Sustainability supporters and new parents, Ashley Tisdale along with Tan France (Netflix's Queer Eye), have partnered with the brand and campaign to encourage parents to rethink their approach to clean.

goodnest (PRNewswire)

The brand's "Baby Steps to Better" initiative understands that it is hard for parents to change habits and for first-time parents to try a new approach to baby hygiene, which is why the gradual change to more sustainable practices is taking realistic baby steps, not unpractical leaps.

"Parents have a plethora of options in the baby care aisle, but at the end of the day, it comes down to quality products," says Dan Doll, goodnest Managing Partner. "goodnest's dream is to change the way parents and families fundamentally use sustainable and safe products – so we launched this first-of-its-kind line to address these priorities."

goodnest's other managing partner, David Simnick, adds "our hope is to help parents easily check off all their "must-haves" in a single purchase while making a better planet for the very ones they are nurturing. There shouldn't have to be a compromise to achieve both."

The earth-friendly, waterless, and reusable products – available in three multi-functional formats including a 3-in-1 wash+shampoo+soak refill tablets, magic dissolvable wash sheets, and a baby balm – have already attracted high-profile supporters such as Ashley Tisdale and Tan France.

"As a mom, I want the very best for my baby while also doing my part to cut down on the ever-growing concern of plastic waste," says Tisdale. "goodnest delivers on both and I'm honored to help educate parents on how we can do better for our little loved ones with small but significant changes."

Along with Tisdale and France, goodnest has assembled "The Nest," a group of experts, doctors, influencers, and environmentalists to create a community for parents to find guidance, cultural education on baby care, and support/relatable connections as they explore the beauty and mess of parenthood and how they can take baby steps to better.

Created without parabens, phthalates or dyes, the washes and balm are available in 100% natural fragrances including Calm (Lavender), Soothe (Chamomile), Fresh (Cucumber Aloe) and unscented Pure. The dermatologist-tested products are also tear-free and hypoallergenic, and are shipped without water, supporting the brand's commitment to reduce its CO2 footprint.

goodnest not only cares for little ones and the planet they will grow up in, but also those in need. In support of its mission to give back, goodnest will donate a month's worth of clean water to a community in need for every product sold. goodnest products are exclusively available at Target.com and on goodnest.com, where consumers can also find helpful product demonstration videos.

For the latest news, follow @goodnestco on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.goodnest.com.

About goodnest:

goodnest was born out of the need to reduce single-use plastic all while providing gentle baby care products that are better for your baby, our planet and those in need. We've created tear-free, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested 3-in-1 baby shampoo/wash/soak, baby balm and magic wash dissolving soap sheets that are refillable, reusable and gentle on your baby and our world. We're also focused on making clean water accessible to all so for every goodnest product purchased, one month's worth of clean water is donated. goodnest is on a mission to bring goodness to your home, planet and those in need.

goodnest (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE goodnest