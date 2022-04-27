Fibocom Completes the Integration of Qualcomm IPQ Processor and SDX62, Bringing Unprecedented Performance to 5G CPE

Fibocom introduces superior 5G CPE solution based on Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor and SDX62 chipset platform. Integrated with Fibocom's FM160-EAU module, the solution has been ready for mass production, boosting the deployment of 5G CPE at scale.

SHENZHEN, China , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, introduces the IPQ5018+SDX62 5G CPE solution. Integrating Qualcomm IPQ5018 application processor (AP) and Fibocom 5G module FM160-EAU, the 5G CPE solution has been ready for mass production, boosting the deployment of FWA at scale.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), is a frontrunner in the application of 5G technology, which is a scalable and powerful complement to fixed broadband. 5G Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), which converts 5G signals into Wi-Fi or LAN networks, plays an increasingly important role with the global growing FWA market. Embedded with Fibocom's FM160-EAU, the IPQ5018+SDX62 5G CPE solution is capable of bringing seamless indoor connectivity for homes and businesses.

Integrated with Qualcomm IPQ5018 and Fibocom 5G module, the 5G CPE supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi 6, 160 MHz bandwidth as well as 4K QAM, delivering high throughput, low latency and secure connectivity. With two built-in 1 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores, the solution offers high versatility to drive more devices, the network accelerator of which can free up CPU usage for higher and more efficient throughput. In terms of scalability, the 5G CPE can be extended to more industrial devices through PCIe interface, connecting 100+ end devices.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X62 chipset platform, Fibocom's FM160-EAU module supports NR Carrier Aggregation (CA), significantly optimizing 5G user experience with extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity. Compliant with 3GPP Release16 (R16) standards, the IPQ5018+SDX62 5G CPE solution can be widely used in retail stores, mobile working, smart homes, mobile livestreaming, etc., providing users with stable and reliable wireless connectivity on the go.

"Fibocom is proud to introduces the superior 5G CPE solution integrating IPQ5018 and SDX62, leveraging the Fibocom 5G module FM160-EAU," said Simon Tao, general manager of MBB Product Management Dept., Fibocom. "We believe that the 5G CPE solution will bring unprecedented network experience, helping users enjoy 5G networks in complex network environments."

For more information, please visit:

Resources

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

Media Contact

Ellie Cai

pr@fibocom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.