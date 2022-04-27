Built In Announces the 100 Winners of Its Awards Program Honoring Rising Women in Tech

The 2022 Moxie Awards Celebrate the Outsized Contributions of Women in the Industry

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In is pleased to release its 2022 Moxie Awards Program , which honors rising women in tech. See the full winners list below and learn more about the 100 winners here.

Built In 2022 awards program, the Moxies, honors women on the rise in tech.

The Moxie Awards Program Celebrates Women in Tech

"I'm extending my sincerest congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Moxie Awards Program," saya Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO, Built In. "I look forward to seeing where they'll take their careers in tech. Based on their achievements thus far, along with their demonstrable potential, it's clear they're on a trajectory to become the next generation of leaders in tech. I'm so proud Built In can be a forum in which to honor them."

The 100 winners work across a range of tech and tech-adjacent disciplines, including but not limited to engineering, marketing, product and design. What they share in common is "moxie," a quality Built In defines as a combination of courage, determination, energy and know-how.

The Tech Industry and Esteemed Judges' Panel Joins in Mission to Elevate Women

"We received more than twice the number of entries we did last year, and 2022 represents only the second year of this program," says Katris. "This dramatic uptick in nominations is a testament to the industry's enthusiasm for celebrating women on the rise. And it's the same level of commitment we saw from our 2022 judges' panel. These extraordinary women leaders had the unenviable task of selecting winners from more than 900 incredible nominees. I consider myself fortunate to call them partners in our mission to elevate women across tech."

The judges' panel included 35 women leaders with far-fanging areas of expertise, including technology, design, customer success, DEI, marketing and women's professional advancement, to name just a few.

Learn about the 2022 Moxie judges here.

The 2022 Moxie Awards Program Winners

Johanna Acevedo, Group Engineering Manager, Global IT Chicago, Deere & Company

Veronica Adorisio, Account Manager, Propel

Asieh Ahani, Head of Data Analytics, MassMutual

Amy Angelo, Senior Client Success Manager, Popmenu

Madalyn Armijo, Director of Account Management, Vise

Alegria Baquero, Senior Software Engineer, Team Lead, Zocdoc

Meg Bednarcik, Engineering Manager, Panorama Education

Neeharika Bhartiya, Director of Strategy & Operations, Fivetran

Jennifer Bodie, Events Manager, ID.me

Rochelle Williams Brann, Head of People Programs, Step Mobile

Tori Campbell, Motion Capture Stage Technician, 2K

Ferheen Chaudhry, Senior Product Manager, Boost Insurance

Sheila Cherian, Senior Engineering Manager, Farmer's Fridge

Nicole Chiantello, Director of Product, Pie Insurance

Jessica Chung, Crafter, 8th Light

Carri Craver, Senior UX Designer, Take Command

Renee Danna, Senior Manager of People, Favor Delivery

Rene Day, Senior Director, Total Rewards and People Operations, Stack Overflow

Flavia DeAndrade, Technical Program Manager, Markforged

Amber Dorst, Director, Technology, Spreetail

Emily Dretzka, Associate Product Manager, Boulevard

Frederike Dubeau, Manager & Data Scientist, Logic20/20

Sarah Eckles, Senior Cloud Platform Engineer, Gemini

Hannah Espina, Senior Copywriter and Content Strategist (Part of the UX/UI Design team), Saatva

Rachel Euchner, Director, Flight Test Engineering, Kranze Technology Solutions

Nicole Frapolly, Senior Manager of Data Infrastructure, Data Strategy and Data Warehouse, Enova

Sarah Fricke, Senior Director, Sales Enablement, RingCentral

Grace Ge, Associate Director, Data Engineering, MobilityWare

Isabella Giannini, Director of Customer Loyalty and Axon Aid Co-lead, Axon

Kara Gibson, Senior Public Relations Manager, SmartAsset

Kelsey Godwin, Senior Director, Member Success, Carrot Fertility

Jigyasa Grover, Machine Learning Engineer, Twitter

Madhuri Gupta, Lead Data Scientist, Enova

Selah Hampton, Senior Manager of Growth, US Mobile

Adrienne Hardin, Senior Customer Communication and Engagement Manager, TrustRadius

Cynthia Hayward, Senior Manager, IT Risk, Enova

Emma Heizer, Director of Experience Design, Mixlab

Lauren Hetu, Lead Gameplay Designer, Phoenix Labs

Grace Houghton-Larsen, Talent Acquisition Coordinator, BetterCloud

Salle Ingle, Lead AWS Architect, Cloudticity

Emily Jacobs, Senior Data Engineer, Gopuff

Tanya Jones, Senior Manager Cybersecurity, Discover Financial Services

Stephanie Jourdan, Support Lead, Popmenu

Lauren Katzberg, Group Product Manager, Reverb

Meagan Keck, Program Director, Affinitiv

Jasmine Kent, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead, Enova

Alicia Kortmeyer, Head of Talent Acquisition, Axle

Mansi Kothari, Group Product Manager, Maven Clinic

Lindsay Kulzer, Senior Manager, Engineering, Carrot Fertility

Tricia Leach, Senior Developer, Work & Co

Elynn Lee, Senior Product Manager, Opendoor

Jamie Levy, Director of R&D, Huntress

Lauren Linzer, Director of Marketing, Travelers Haven

Sam MacIlwaine, Mid Backend Engineer, Fluid Truck

Holly MacIntosh, Chief of Staff, Technology, 2K

Talar Malakian, Senior Director of Marketing Strategy, RECUR

Belinda Marchand, Director of Astrodynamics and Space Systems R&D; Adjunct Associate Professor at Purdue University, Slingshot Aerospace

Heather Martin, Director Application Development, Discover Financial Services

Chelsea Mathews, Manager of Audience Operations, Bombora

Alexa Maturana-Lowe, Director of Product, Core Experience, Fivetran

Deena McKay, Senior Delivery Consultant & US Co-Lead for Kin + Carta's Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Awareness (IDEA) Program, Kin + Carta

Kalyani Menon, Senior Director of Growth Marketing, Sealed

Molly Middleton, Recruiting Manager, Praxent

Megan Modl, Head of Design, Trust & Will

Yesenia Monroy, Senior Director, Global Operations, Feedonomics

Leah Nida, Chief of Staff to the CTO, Collectors

Crystal North, Director, Sales Enablement, Applause App Quality, Inc.

Susie O'Brien, Senior Product Manager, Packback

Madeline O'Hara, User Experience Architect II, SMS Assist LLC

Nicole Opalinski, Data Materials Specialist, AMP Robotics

Jamila Parham, Senior Project Manager/Owner of The Tech Unicorn, Microsoft and The Tech Unicorn

Emily Paul, Product Director, Sophia Genetics

Victoria Perizes, Senior Biomedical Solutions Specialist, Level Ex

Becky Pierson, Senior Principal Strategist, Kin + Carta

Emma Quigley, Senior Influencer Marketing Manager, Current

Carolyn Russell, Senior Software Engineer, Figure

Moana Sato, Sales Operations Manager, AMP Robotics

Danya Sauerhaft, Business Operations Manager, Wisetack

Shaina Semiatin, Director of Talent Acquisition, Grindr

Saloni Shah, Manager Software Engineering, Discover Financial Services

Aidan Sherr, Engineering Manager, Realtor.com

Bianca Siegel, Senior Analyst, SEO, GR0

Rory Skene, Director of Search Marketing, The Life Time Value Co

Jade Slade, Director of Global Field & Demand Generation, Mitratech

Carie Small, Director of Operations, SMART Monitoring, ADT

Margaret Smiley, Director, Data Operations, Quartet Health

Gina Smith, Director User Research, 2K

Courtney Stepien, Lead Data Scientist, Enova

Ana Lisa Sutherland, Software Engineer, Artsy

Liz Tashik, Senior Director, Client Experience, Movable Ink

Kelsey Van Bussum, Director Technology Capability Enablement, Discover Financial Services

Amelia Van Camp, Director of People AMER, Mirakl

Danielle Vargas, Solution Architect, Professional Services, Bringg

Andrea "Drea" Vidaure, Customer Success Specialist, RealWork Labs

Yolanda Washington, Senior Manager, Data Quality, Ookla

Jessica Wicks, Director of Marketing, Downstream, Proprio

Christina Willis, Senior Analyst, ColdQuanta

Rebecca Willison, Data Scientist, Farmer's Business Network

Daniela Wojciechowska, Senior Manager, Performance PR, GR0

Jenny Yin, Senior Manager of Engineering, Syndio

ABOUT THE 2022 MOXIE AWARDS

Built In's 2022 Moxie Awards Program celebrates outstanding women in tech whose leadership qualities, expertise and passion for their discipline indicate that they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of celebrated women leaders in tech selected 100 winners, using scorecards with identifying information removed. To be nominated, participants must have met eligibility requirements: They must identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex; serve in roles such as director, individual contributor or manager but don't serve on executive or C-Suite teams; and work in traditional tech roles (engineering) or in tech-adjacent roles, which includes any discipline that supports a company's technology.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

